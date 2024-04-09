April 20, 1999 was a turning point. It was the day Columbine — a name taken from a beautiful wildflower — became synonymous with tragedy, when two students opened fire at their Colorado high school, killing 12 of their classmates and one teacher and injuring two dozen other people. The violence, and the live news coverage of it, is remembered as a sort of induction to a new world: the country’s dramatic introduction to the scourge of school shootings.

Columbine actually wasn’t the first attack of its kind, nor was it our first introduction to gun violence. But it changed public life in America, defining how communities grieve and heal from mass shootings — and spurring the National Rifle Association to create a strategy for responding to similar violence in the future.

In the first episode of “Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust,” host Garrett Graff explores the legacy of Columbine — examining what the massacre and its aftermath show about America’s gun violence crisis today, and the lessons it holds about how we can get ourselves out.

“Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust” is produced by Long Lead and Campside Media in partnership with The Trace. Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Transcript coming soon.