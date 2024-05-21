On the final episode of “Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust,” host Garrett Graff examines the toll gun violence has taken on Gen Z, whose lives have been defined by school lockdowns and active shooter drills unimaginable to previous generations.

Today’s twentysomethings came of age in the shadow of September 11 and the war on terror — but their 9/11 was the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, which killed six adults and 20 first-graders. As Gen Z reaches adulthood, they have reinvigorated the gun safety movement, helping to build a national effort to combat gun violence — which for the first time in decades appears to be making meaningful progress.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut takes us through the aftermath of Sandy Hook, and failed attempts to close the private gun sales loophole — an effort that finally bore fruit in 2022 with the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first federal gun reform to be enacted in nearly 30 years.

“Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust” is produced by Long Lead and Campside Media in collaboration with The Trace, and distributed by PRX. Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts.