The gun has become enshrined as a political symbol in America, one that represents our most cherished values — freedom, democracy, individualism — as well as our deepest shame.

For centuries, Americans have attempted to balance, through regulation, the dangers of gun violence with the right to bear arms. But in the last four decades, that balance has shifted. Now, guns seem to be one of America’s most intractable debates.

The latest season of the podcast “Long Shadow” asks: How did the United States become so divided over guns? How did violence become so epidemic? And can we ever find a way forward?

“In Guns We Trust” — produced by Long Lead and Campside Media in partnership with The Trace — explores the evolution of America’s gun debate. Host Garrett Graff begins at Columbine High School, then goes all the way back to the writing of the Second Amendment, following the trail of guns from the country’s founding to the present day, featuring insights from Trace senior news writer Jennifer Mascia, who helped research the series, and guest appearances by Trace writers Mike Spies and Alain Stephens.



It’s a story that features some names you know and some you don’t — lawmakers, historians, gun rights activists, and proponents of gun safety regulations, as well as Americans directly affected by gun violence.

The podcast debuts Tuesday, April 9. Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Transcript

Garrett Graff: America has a problem. One that is uniquely ours. Gun violence. Americans own more than 400 million guns. More than any country in the world. And our Second Amendment right to buy, sell, and carry firearms is more protected and more prominent in daily life today than ever before.

For centuries, we’ve attempted to balance the right to bear arms and all the dangers that come with it through regulation. But in the last four decades, that balance has shifted. Now, guns seem to be one of America’s most intractable debates.

Richard Feldman: President Kennedy said, “We’ll go to the moon this decade,” and we did. We were interested in going to the moon. We’re not interested in solving the gun problem.

Garrett Graff: The gun has become enshrined as a political symbol in America, one that simultaneously represents our most cherished values, freedom, democracy, individualism.

Marion Hammer (at NRA convention): We’re all familiar with the old saying, “God created man and Colonel Colt made us equal.”

Garrett Graff: As well as our deepest shame.

Alain Stephens: Freedom isn’t free. That’s a hundred and thirty three deaths a day.

Garrett Graff: Today most Americans agree: Something must change.

Richard Feldman: We don’t have to give up our freedoms to better protect us as a society. It’s all doable.

Cameron McWhirter: Well, we have to start having a rational discussion and we have to realize how we got here.

Garrett Graff: So how did we get here? How did the United States become so divided over guns? How did violence become so epidemic? And can we ever find a way forward?

Sandy Phillips: When you don’t have trust in your government and when you don’t have trust in your media, which unfortunately a lot of Americans don’t, then where are you going to define truth?

Garrett Graff: My name is Garrett Graff, and this is Long Shadow, season three: “In guns, we trust.” Last season on Long Shadow, we traced the rise of the American far right. This season, we’ll be exploring the evolution of America’s gun debate, starting with Columbine High School, and then going all the way back to the writing of the Second Amendment, following the trail of guns from the country’s founding to the present day.

We’ll talk to lawmakers, historians, gun rights activists, and proponents of gun safety regulations, as well as Americans impacted by gun violence. It’s a story that features some names you know and some you don’t, but should. People who changed life in America and our relationship with firearms.

“Long Shadow: In Guns We Trust” is produced by Long Lead and Campside Media, in collaboration with The Trace, and distributed by PRX. Subscribe now and get the first episode April 9th, wherever you get your podcasts.