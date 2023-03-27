Go beyond the headlines. Your weekly briefing on gun violence.

Top Story

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, requires that firearm and ammo shops prominently display pamphlets on suicide prevention and conflict resolution. Some gun rights groups sued over the law, saying it infringes on the First Amendment — an argument summarily rejected by a federal judge last week. [The Baltimore Banner]

From Our Team

At a Chicago mayoral forum this month, Rafael Burgos stood up and interrupted the moderators to speak. His daughter’s murder remains unsolved. The priority for the next mayor, he said, should be making Chicago safer. But neither candidate, Burgos said, offered a direct plan of action to immediately reduce the violence hurting Chicagoans.

His concerns echo those of other members of Chicago’s Latino community, The Trace’s Rita Oceguera reports. Oceguera spoke with 10 Latino voters, who said the toll of gun violence is coloring their decision-making.

“I don’t want to be a statistic to you,” a Pilsen resident told Oceguera. “I want to be someone that you care about, because at the end of the day, I have a life, my homies have a life, my teachers, my brothers, my sisters, my father, everyone has a life.”

Read the latest from The Trace →

What to Know Today

ICYMI: Most parents worry that a shooting could happen at their children’s school. But a Trace analysis found that three times as many kids were shot in domestic violence incidents between 2018 and 2022. [The Trace]

It’s been 30 years since the Waco siege. What does it mean that Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign there? [The Intercept]

Capitol Police arrested the parent of a student killed in the Parkland massacre, after he and another Parkland parent “disrupted” a congressional hearing on the ATF’s new pistol brace regulations. [BuzzFeed News]

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that would repeal the state’s permit-to-purchase regulations. To override the veto, Republicans in the state House need to pick up one Democratic vote. [The News & Observer]

Convictions for federal weapons violations have climbed under President Joe Biden, and reached a record high in fiscal year 2022. [Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse]

U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost, a rookie congressman from Florida whose campaign centered on ending gun violence, announced his first piece of legislation: A bicameral bill to create an Office to Prevent Gun Violence under the Justice Department. [CTNewsJunkie]

Chicago Police are racing to get guns off the street, but their efforts focus on possession, not use — and disproportionately target Black people. [The Marshall Project]

The parents of the Oxford High School gunman will stand trial for the mass shooting carried out by their son, per an unprecedented ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals. [USA TODAY]

Data Point

9,559 — the number of convictions for federal weapons offenses in fiscal year 2022, according to data from the Justice Department. [Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse]

Get the Bulletin in your inbox. Sign up for our newsletters here.