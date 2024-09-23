The debate over what counts as a “mass shooting” isn’t just semantics. It influences how we and our lawmakers respond to these events, and what kind of services are available to survivors and loved ones. As The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia reported earlier this year, that became evident when New York lawmakers passed a law codifying its definition. When it was introduced, the bill defined mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people, excluding the perpetrator, were killed or injured. But by the time it made it to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk, the definition had narrowed to encompass only incidents in which at least four people were killed.

The shortcomings were clear: By excluding injuries, the new definition also excluded 99 percent of mass shootings that have occurred in the state over the last decade. Many of the shootings that wouldn’t qualify occurred in predominantly Black and brown communities. Now, following the shooting at New York City’s West Indian Day Parade on September 2 — in which one person was killed and four others injured — state Senator Zellnor Myrie has proposed a fix.

Myrie, who represents the district where the parade shooting took place, introduced a bill that would bring injuries back into New York’s definition. In addition, Myrie introduced legislation to formally establish the state Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which currently exists thanks to a series of executive orders and has no mandates under New York law. The latter bill would also create a gun violence advisory council.

“​​On a day that should have been about celebrating Caribbean heritage and uplifting our culture, an individual chose to inflict pain and violence on a community that already sees too much of both,” Myrie said. “These bills will strengthen New York’s commitment to addressing the scourge of gun violence by creating a uniform standard for responding to incidents like this one.”

Whether his proposals make it into law is a ways away — the legislative session doesn’t start until January — but it’s a step toward making sure that the vast majority of mass shootings don’t continue to be overlooked.

From The Trace

What to Know Today

A mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama’s Five Point South entertainment district killed four people and injured more than a dozen others late Saturday night. Police said multiple suspects fired at a group of people outdoors. Witnesses said that it sounded like the gunfire was coming from a gun with a “switch,” a device that can effectively turn handguns into machine guns. Mayor Randall Woodfin, who has faced increasing pressure to quell the city’s gun violence, wrote on Facebook that “Glock switches are the number one public safety issue in our city and state.” He called for a ban on the devices. [Associated Press/AL.com]

During a forum hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris said that Americans have long been presented a “false choice” around stopping gun violence, characterized as being “either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.” She pointed to herself as a counterexample: “I’m in favor of the Second Amendment, and I’m in favor of assault weapons bans, universal background checks, red flag laws.” The vice president, who has said that she owns a gun, then surprised the host: “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” Harris said. Laughing, she continued: “I probably should not have said that.” [NBC]

North Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson — the controversial figure and sitting lieutenant governor who got his big break when a video of him orating on gun rights post-Parkland went viral — apparently called himself a “black NAZI” and expressed support for reinstating slavery on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago. In 2023, Robinson was elected to the National Rifle Association’s Board of Directors for a three-year term; in February, the NRA endorsed Robinson’s run for governor. [CNN]

Kentucky Sheriff Mickey Stines was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a local judge inside his courthouse office. Officials said Stines surrendered himself to Letcher County police after District Judge Kevin Mullins was found dead on Thursday afternoon. [Louisville Courier Journal/The Mountain Eagle]

When Baltimore disbanded its Gun Trace Task Force — a now infamous specialized police unit — the department replaced it with a plainclothes District Action Team. A media examination of body camera footage, officer reports, and allegations of misconduct and excessive force raise questions about whether the DAT is all that different from its predecessor. [Baltimore Magazine and The Garrison Project]

Amid the greatest spike in political violence in decades, far-right supporters of Donald Trump who use threats to intimidate the former president’s opponents have been careful to avoid suggesting that they’ll actually carry out violence, a key threshold for prosecution. Trump megafan Geoffrey Giglio, who said he fears violence after the election and plans to add an assault rifle to his weapons collection, is a prime example: Among other threats, he told a state lawmaker he hopes “they pop your head,” a statement that toes a murky legal line. [Reuters]

A Florida sheriff posted a mug shot of an 11-year-old charged with a felony for allegedly threatening a mass shooting, after promising earlier this month to release the mug shots of students who make school shooting threats. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who said his pledge was prompted by frustration over a deluge of threats, also posted videos of the 11-year-old and two teenagers being led into a holding cell in handcuffs. Juvenile justice advocates say Chitwood’s approach of publicizing the children’s images and charges before a trial could cause long-term damage and may not be effective in rehabilitating young offenders. [The Washington Post/NBC]

Gun ownership appears to be increasing among Democrats. Researchers attribute the apparent growth to concerns about personal safety and the volatile political climate. [The Wall Street Journal]

The Gun Violence Memorial Project, a traveling art installation, displays mementos — a set of keys, baby shoes, a Chicago Bulls cap — of those whose lives have been lost to gun violence. The installation is meant to balance the intimacy of loss with the scale of the crisis. [The Boston Globe]

Data Point

29 percent — Democrats or those leaning Democrat who said they had a gun at home in 2022, according to a long-running survey by NORC at the University of Chicago. That’s up from 22 percent in 2010. By comparison, 55 percent of Republican respondents said they had a gun at home in 2022. [The Wall Street Journal]

Non Sequitur

An off-topic item for a change of pace.

Too Good to Be True: When Jolene Strickland ran for governor in 1996, she received press coverage, money, and votes. If only she existed. [The Assembly]