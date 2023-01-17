What to Know Today

Albuquerque police arrest Republican midterms candidate in connection with shootings targeting Democrats. According to Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, Solomon Peña was the “mastermind” of a conspiracy to shoot at the homes of Democratic elected officials. The New York Times reports that Peña definitively lost a New Mexico House election in November.

California gun owners’ personal data can be shared with violence researchers, judge rules. U.S. District Judge Larry Burns dismissed a suit from five firearm owners over a state law authorizing the disclosure of gun owners’ personal information — including names, addresses, and ages — to institutions researching gun violence. The law, Courthouse News reports, requires compliance with FBI regulations on data security and provides guidance on civil and criminal penalties for improper disclosure.

Get the Bulletin in your inbox. Sign up for our newsletters here.

Justice Department issues new rule on “stabilizing braces.” The new guidance clarifies that the pistol attachments are subject to the Gun Control Act of 1968 and the National Firearms Act of 1934, which regulate rifles. Stabilizing braces are popular accessories intended to increase the accuracy of AR-15-style pistols.

Baltimore State’s Attorney drops murder case, dismisses related charges against Keith Davis Jr. Davis stood trial four times for the killing of a security guard, The Baltimore Banner reports, despite questions about the evidence against him. Police shot Davis three times in 2015 during a robbery investigation, and charged him with homicide one week after he was found not guilty of armed robbery in 2016.

San Francisco hasn’t issued a concealed carry permit since Bruen. The landmark Supreme Court decision overturned a requirement that applicants show “good cause” to need a gun for self-defense. But in the seven months since the ruling, the San Francisco Chronicle reports, the Sheriff’s Department has yet to approve a single permit, attributing the delay to administrative hurdles.

What to Know Today

4 — the number of New Mexico officials targeted in a series of shootings starting December 4. Police say four men were hired to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state lawmakers, all Democrats. [The New York Times]