U.S. Gun Death Rate Hit 20-Year High in 2017, CDC Data Shows
Nearly 40,000 people were killed by guns last year.
by Alex Yablon and Daniel Nass
Spurred by The Trace’s Reporting, Atlanta Stiffens Punishment for Cops Who Leave Their Guns Unattended
After being contacted by The Trace’s reporters, the Atlanta Police Department clamped down…
Law Enforcement’s Lost and Stolen Gun Problem
An investigation by The Trace shows that police departments’ uneven storage rules have put deadly weapons into the hands of criminals.
by Marsha McLeod and Brian Freskos
Most Californians Who Own ‘Assault Rifles’ Have 10+ Guns
New research suggest Californians own nearly 1 million assault rifles — or about five percent of all guns in the state.
by Alex Yablon