Gun violence is complicated. There are myriad ways to explore the issue, from sociology and history to criminology and public health. That’s why we weren’t surprised when a reader reached out with this question: “I’m looking for some good books that survey the whole gun violence issue in the United States. Recommendations?”

We asked the reporters and editors at The Trace, the only team of journalists dedicated to covering gun violence in America, to recommend the books that shaped their understanding of this critical issue. You can find the full list below.

Books on history, gun policy, gun culture, and the gun industry

Start at the beginning — and read about how the past influences the present.

Books on the intertwined history of guns and racial oppression

We’ve covered the history of Black gun ownership, how guns have fueled white supremacist violence, and the way each of these factors resonates today. The books below have influenced our reporters’ work.

Negroes and the Gun: A Black Tradition in Arms by Nicholas Johnson

Black Americans’ history of arming themselves against white supremacist violence goes underreported, the law professor argues, sharing many examples from throughout history.

A firsthand account of the role firearms played in the Civil Rights movement.

Willie Boskett’s high-profile act of violence led to the first U.S. law allowing minors to be tried as adults. In this book, a journalist traces back through five generations of Boskett’s family, examining America’s legacy of violence and racism.

An exploration of race in America in the 1980s, told through the story of Edmund Perry, a high-achieving Black student from Harlem who was shot and killed by a police officer when he was 17.

Books on community gun violence

Experts have studied for decades why some neighborhoods experience significantly higher rates of gun violence, and what it means for the people who live there. These books explore the complex answers.

Books on gun violence as a public health issue

Many experts argue that treating gun violence like a threat to public health — as we might an infectious disease — could help to reduce suicides and homicides across the U.S.

Private Guns, Public Health by David Hemenway

Treating gun violence as a consumer safety and public health problem could reduce gun-related injury and death, a professor argues, as the U.S. has already accomplished with car crashes and smoking.

Johns Hopkins University brought together 20+ experts on gun violence policy to recommend research-based policies to address the issue that also have broad public support.

Books on policing, crime, and the legal system

“Firearms shape every encounter between police officers and civilians,” my colleague Champe Barton wrote in 2020. These books address this relationship, how it interacts with race in America, and the issue of firearms trafficking.

The End of Policing by Alex Vitale

The role of police in American society has expanded dramatically over the past 40 years — when alternative strategies could reduce crime and racial injustice, the sociologist argues.

You can’t understand the politics of guns — or change them, the sociologist argues — without considering how police think and talk about race, crime, and guns.

Putting names you may have heard like Sandra Bland, Rekia Boyd, Dajerria Becton, Monica Jones, and Mya Hall in a national context, a lawyer and organizer examines how police violence and mass incarceration specifically harm women of color.

Based on 1,000+ hours of observation in Chicago’s county courthouse, the sociologist’s book demonstrates how racism shows up throughout the court system, often in plain sight.

In an investigation into the black market for firearms, the journalist connects the drug trade to American gun violence, arguing that seeing guns as an accessory to the addiction epidemic could motivate passing policies that would reduce their trafficking.

