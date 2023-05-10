A former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigator based in Michigan pleaded guilty in late April to leaking hundreds of internal agency records to a person connected to gun rights advocacy groups, court records show. The groups then published information from the leaked records online, sometimes as soon as a day after they were obtained.

The leaker, an industry operations investigator named Christodoulos Santafianos, was responsible for inspecting federal firearms licensees in the Michigan area. He admitted to releasing sensitive records and communications outlining the agency’s plans to inspect federal firearm licensees, as well as internal directives pertaining to ghost guns and machine guns. The leaks occurred between 2019 and Santafianos’s guilty plea in April of this year.

He was charged with a misdemeanor and faces up to a year in prison and $100,000 in fines.

The ATF referred a request for comment to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, which is prosecuting Santafianos’s case. The States Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear whether any of the leaked documents interfered with agency operations, but at least one document identified in the plea agreement may have given advance notice to firearm manufacturers and distributors that they would soon be inspected. The document, called a 30-day detail, outlined the New England-based firearm businesses ATF investigators planned to inspect in the coming month.

Santafianos also admitted to sharing records regarding Polymer80 buy-build-shoot kits — parts kits that enable buyers to build ghost guns with limited handiwork — and Forced Reset Triggers, which convert semiautomatic guns to near fully automatic fire. The ATF considers Forced Reset Triggers machine guns under federal law. The leaked records included directives for investigators on how to handle these two products if found at federal firearms licensees, as well as a technical bulletin about Forced Reset Triggers containing the names of two companies that manufacture the devices.

According to the plea agreement, which was first reported by WJMN, information about the New England inspection plan showed up on YouTube and other sites within days of its release. The ATF did not name the gun rights groups that published the records online, and The Trace could find no signs of the records posted on YouTube, on gun rights blogs, or on community forums. The agreement identifies a source for the leaked records only by the initials “R.O.”

“Inspections are ATF’s tool to ensure that FFLs are following the law, and it’s disheartening to see any rogue elements within the agency give the gun industry the ability to evade the law,” said Joshua Scharff, general counsel and director of programs for the gun violence prevention group, Brady.

Santafianos leaked the 30-day detail in July 2021, the agreement says, just weeks after President Joe Biden urged the ATF to institute a new zero-tolerance policy to revoke the licenses of gun dealers found to have willfully violated federal law.

Biden’s announcement came a month after The Trace and USA Today published an investigation that revealed a pattern of toothless and conciliatory inspections at the ATF. The investigation, which involved a review of nearly 2,000 gun dealer inspections conducted between 2015 and 2017, found that the agency let dozens of lawbreaking gun stores off the hook for violations as serious as falsifying records and selling guns without background checks; it downgraded the penalties of more than half of the dealers that inspectors had recommended for revocation.

Brian Luettke, a retired supervisory special agent with the ATF who once worked in the same office as Santafianos, said the news of his arrest was surprising. “I’m disappointed he would share documents and information like he did,” Luettke told The Trace. “ But I’m confident to say if anyone in the [Grand Rapids] office knew what he was doing they would have reported him.”

As part of the agreement, Santafianos resigned from his position with the ATF, and consented never to apply for another position with the ATF or the Department of Justice.