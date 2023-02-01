Skip to content
The only newsroom dedicated to covering gun violence.
Your tax-deductible donation will directly support nonprofit journalism on gun violence and its effects on our communities.
Donate Now
Data
An Atlas of American Gun Violence
Nine years. 330,000 shootings. How has gun violence marked your corner of the country?
Feb 1, 2023
Updated Feb 1, 2023
Daniel Nass was The Trace’s visual journalist and associate editor for data and graphics from 2017 to 2021.
The only newsroom dedicated to reporting on gun violence.
Your tax-deductible donation to The Trace will directly support nonprofit journalism on gun violence and its effects on our communities.
Become a Member