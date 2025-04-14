Go beyond the headlines. Your weekly briefing on gun violence.

Like many other American cities, Philadelphia experienced a pandemic-era surge of gun violence. But now, even as homicides there plummet, more children and teens are wielding guns.

In 2016, only three kids were charged with homicide in Philly. By 2024, The Trace’s Mensah M. Dean reports, that figure had ballooned to 26 — a nearly ninefold increase that marked four straight years of double-digit teen arrests for homicide. By comparison, from 2018 to 2022, just 20 kids were charged with homicide. The number of youth charged with nonfatal shootings was also up.

As Dean notes in his latest story, published in partnership with The Philadelphia Inquirer, the spike isn’t limited to Philly. Nationwide data shows young people are perpetrating more homicides and gun crimes. But it’s hard to know what’s driving the trend.

Philadelphia officials say some shootings were impulsive acts of retaliation. Young people and those who work with them point to lack of opportunity, peer pressure, and media depictions of bloodshed. Access to guns means that disputes can quickly turn lethal.

Mysir Green, 16, said teens often become violent in reaction to a violent environment. “If you’re surrounded by one thing for a long time,” Green said, “eventually, you’re going to pick up some type of mannerisms unless you have somebody by your side supporting you and guiding you in the right direction.”

From The Trace

After a Mass Shooting Shattered Their Peace, Survivors Find Trauma — and Closure — in Court: A three-year quest for justice has given survivors of the Highland Park shooting a deeper understanding of the judicial process and how hard it can be on grieving families.

Even As Shootings Plummet, Philly Sees an Alarming Uptick in Children and Teens Charged With Gun Violence: Since 2016, the number of Philadelphia juveniles charged with homicide has increased nearly ninefold.

Domestic Violence Services Are in Jeopardy, Providers Say: The Trump administration’s push to cut federal grants has domestic violence groups considering layoffs, reduced hours, and shelter closures.

Trump Administration Ends Zero-Tolerance Policy for Lawbreaking Gun Dealers: The Biden-era policy resulted in a record number of gun dealers losing their licenses to operate.

What to Know Today

Americans bought an estimated 1.22 million guns in March 2025, according to an analysis of FBI data. That’s up 1 percent from the prior month, and down 2 percent from March 2024. [The Trace]

A new study examining attitudes toward the militia, antifa, white supremacy, Christian nationalist, boogaloo, and anarchist movements in the United States, found gun ownership was associated with greater knowledge, but not greater approval, of such groups. Researchers found approval of the movements was low among both gun owners and non-gun owners. [Injury Epidemiology]

Three major gun bills are advancing in the Oregon Legislature. The legislation would create a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, ban rapid-fire devices like bump stocks, create a state licensing program for firearms dealers, and approve a framework to implement Measure 114. One proposal that didn’t make the cut: raising the minimum age to buy most guns. [OPB]

Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed legislation that, with few exceptions, bans the manufacture, sale, and purchase of certain semiautomatic firearms that can accept detachable ammunition magazines. The law — one of the most restrictive gun regulations ever adopted in Colorado — takes effect in August 2026, though a provision outlawing bump stocks in the state took effect immediately. [The Colorado Sun]

Tennessee’s zero-tolerance laws on school shooting threats, and laws like it in other states, are catching more than just kids potentially seeking to do harm. Children are being harshly punished for making ill-advised jokes or statements interpreted as threats; it’s even snagged some trying to report potential threats. Experts say the measures raise First Amendment concerns. [The Tennessean]

The Chicago Transit Authority is expanding its program with ZeroEyes, a software that uses artificial intelligence and human analysis to scan surveillance footage and alert police to the presence of guns. The CTA began piloting ZeroEyes — a Philadelphia-based company that tried and failed to launch in its hometown — last summer. Since then, per the CTA, it has detected 10 guns and resulted in six arrests. [Chicago Sun-Times]

Data Point

+26 percent — the increase in gun sales in Colorado in March 2025 compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month last year, sales were up 38 percent. [The Trace]

Non Sequitur

Nearly 200 cows disappeared. The case remains cold.

The missing Colorado cattle set off an unprecedented state investigation involving sheriffs, a multiagency task force, search planes, and a $10,000 reward. [The Washington Post]