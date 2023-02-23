Top Story

Bull City United, a community-based gun violence intervention program in Durham, North Carolina, is somewhat of an outlier: Funded by the city and county, it’s grown substantially in recent years as other CVI programs saw resources dwindle. Does its success offer lessons to other cities expanding violence interruption? [The Appeal]

From Our Team

A few decades ago, a group of researchers set out to determine whether news reporting on suicide was causing harm. They learned that certain types of coverage led more people to kill themselves. Their findings were so conclusive that they eventually persuaded many journalists to be more careful when reporting on suicide. Now, writes The Trace’s Afea Tucker, researchers in Philadelphia are trying to do the same for reporting on gun violence. But to do that, they’ll need to prove that the way journalists cover it is causing significant harm. Read more →

In the 15 years since Aim4Peace launched in Kansas City, Missouri, the violence prevention program has seen its fair share of ups and downs. But a $2 million influx of cash from the Justice Department, granted last year through the Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, is changing the program’s fortunes. Aim4Peace is one of more than 50 community-based violence intervention programs, city agencies, and larger nonprofits that received more than $100 million in grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance as part of the initiative. At a meeting in St. Louis last week, recipients described the funds as a long-awaited acknowledgment that street outreach work has value. Read more from The Trace’s Chip Brownlee →

What to Know Today

Colorado’s red flag law is applied unevenly — some law enforcement agencies use it only rarely, and it’s hard for private citizens to convince courts to order gun removals. State Democrats are considering legislation that would make the law more accessible. [CPR News]

“Self Destruction,” an anti-violence rap anthem, topped the charts when it was released in 1989 and raised awareness of the gun violence epidemic disproportionately harming Black men. Forty years later, rapper Doug E. Fresh, who contributed a verse to the song, is still fighting to keep Black men alive. [Men’s Health]

The new Coalition to Advance Public Safety launched an initiative that aims to reduce gun homicides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Newark, New Jersey; Indianapolis; and Baltimore by 20 percent over the next five years. The coalition will provide $500,000 grants and support to the cities as they expand their anti-violence programs. — Chip Brownlee

More American kids and teenagers die from injuries, like those from firearms or car crashes, than any other way. But not all children face the same risk. [USA TODAY]

An Iowa House bill with bipartisan support would require schools to offer gun safety training to students. The curriculum for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade would be modeled on the NRA’s much-debated Eddie Eagle program. [The Gazette/Iowa Legislature]

Fatal police shootings have risen each year since 2016. Criminologists say it’s not yet clear why officers are shooting and killing more people. [The Washington Post]

Chicago rapper and entrepreneur Bo Deal used to view violence prevention as a “regular job.” Now, he’s on the front lines. [The TRiiBE]

Data Point

15 — the number of days in 2022 when police didn’t shoot and kill someone. [The Washington Post]

Get the Bulletin in your inbox. Sign up for our newsletters here.