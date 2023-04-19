Top Story

Four people who were killed on Saturday at a Sweet 16 party in the tight-knit community of Dadeville, Alabama, were identified by the Tallapoosa County coroner on Tuesday. Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23; Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19; Philstavious Dowdell, 18; and Shaunkivia (KeKe) Nicole Smith, 17, died in the shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio. Dowdell and Smith were both seniors at Dadeville High School.

The shooting left at least 32 others injured, including 15 with bullet wounds. Law enforcement agencies have yet to comment on potential suspects or motives, as their investigations are ongoing. [CNN/The New York Times]

Throughout the nation’s halls of power, elected officials grapple with the harms caused by gun violence, as do, according to a new survey, more than half of all American adults. For some elected officials, it’s the reason they entered politics to begin with. For others, a personal tragedy during their term becomes one of the defining moments of their political lives. For those in the latter camp, how might they respond to such violence?

After Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his wife lost a friend in the Covenant School shooting in Nashville on March 27, he signed an executive order strengthening gun background checks and called on legislators to pass a red flag law. Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear lost a friend when a gunman killed five at a Louisville bank, but he’s offered little indication he will push for new gun restrictions.

The Tennessee Legislature is drawing closer to removing what little power the Memphis civilian review board has left, a move that follows a request by the board’s chairman for more oversight power after police killed Tyre Nichols. [Bolts]

Justin Jones, one of the two members of the Tennessee House who was briefly removed from office for leading a gun reform protest, brought an infant-sized casket into the State Capitol building on Tuesday, as protesters outside called for stronger gun safety legislation. Jones was prevented from bringing the casket onto the House floor. [PBS NewsHour]

Kaylin Gillis, 20, was shot and killed on Saturday in upstate New York when the car she was in mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway while she and three people with her were looking for a friend’s house. The 65-year-old alleged shooter has been charged with second-degree murder. [The Times Union]

Seventy-seven percent of parents are at least “somewhat worried” about gun violence in their children’s schools, up five points from the same time last year, according to a CBS poll. [CBS]

Hunters and gun owners in Texas are getting reminders to lock up their guns from the state’s Parks and Wildlife Department and Department of Safety. Last year, 64 percent of stolen firearms in Austin stemmed from car burglaries, while Houston saw a record-breaking number of guns stolen. [KXAN]

Nearly a year after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, which left 21 people dead, two wounded fourth-graders are still trying to recover. [The New York Times]

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is wrangling with members of her party to finalize a state budget that will potentially include $126 million for gun violence prevention. The allocation has few spending requirements and is not subject to competitive bidding laws or review by the New York State comptroller. [Gotham Gazette]

**Data Point

61 percent — the portion of parents who say their children worry about gun violence. [CBS]

