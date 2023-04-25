Top Story

Susan Rice, the White House domestic policy adviser, is stepping down from her role as the head of the Domestic Policy Council. Since President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Rice and the DPC have been charged with steering the administration’s gun policy. [Reuters] Context: Rice oversaw a 12-person team that focused on gun violence policy. The White House has pointed to her role in pushing back against calls for Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

From Our Team

In a shift from their typical playbook, five gun reform advocacy groups, including Guns Down America and March for Our Lives, along with a dozen individual advocates, have signed on to a nationwide campaign calling for significant changes to the Supreme Court. [The Trace]

The state of New York is planning to expand trauma capacity at a hospital in southern Queens, in large part to improve a gap in trauma care for gun shot victims. The move comes after The Trace, in partnership with THE CITY and Measure for America, reported on the “trauma desert” in that part of the city in 2019. [The Trace]

What to Know Today

One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma. The campus was briefly ordered to shelter in place. [KOCO News 5]

Myles Cosgrove, the Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor in March 2020, has been hired by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky after being fired from the Louisville department in 2021. [CBS News]

Disparities in rates of gun violence between different regions in the United States may be connected to varying regional cultures dating back to Colonial times. That may explain why the South has the highest gun death rate in the country, the Nationhood Lab’s Colin Woodard argues. [Politico]

A Florida man shot at two Instacart delivery workers after they went to the wrong address in a town about 30 miles from Miami. It’s among the latest in a spate of shootings targeting people who mistakenly went to an incorrect location. [ABC News]

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the shooting of Ralph Yarl shows the country’s “fetishization of guns.” Yarl was shot and injured after mistakenly going to the wrong house while trying to pick up his brothers. [HuffPost]

The “Tennessee Three” visited the White House on Monday to meet with President Biden. Democratic state Representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson, who have become symbols of the push for stronger gun laws, discussed gun reform with the president. [USA TODAY]

Data Point

30 — The number of states that have enacted so-called Stand Your Ground laws, which remove the duty to retreat before using deadly force in self-defense. Eight other states have similar self-defense protections through court decisions. [Giffords Law Center]