For nearly a decade, Alain Stephens has been chewing on a question: What makes the gun industry tick?

That question is at the heart of The Gun Machine, a limited-run podcast from WBUR and The Trace. In the first episode, Stephens — an investigative reporter for The Trace and the host of the podcast — provides an answer that serves as a thesis for the rest of the season. “It’s us,” he says. “And by ‘us,’ I mean the U.S. government.”

Stephens spent months researching the 250-year relationship between the federal government and the firearms industry, drawing on his years of experience reporting on violence, to tell the story of how America was built on the gun. I spoke with Stephens about the genesis of his podcast, the contemporary evolution of gun culture, and his unique insight into the role of guns in American life. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Sunny Sone: How did the concept for The Gun Machine come into being?

Alain Stephens: WBUR producer Grace Tatter approached me in the fall of 2022 with the idea of exploring the historical relationship between the gun industry and the government. We knew we wanted to tell the untold chronicle of the gun, but we also wanted to make sure that we grounded it in the why — which is that we see 133 gun deaths a day, now, in the present. And that’s not an anomaly, it’s part of that chronicle.

As you mention in Episode 1, you’ve spent a lot of your life around guns. How did that history inform your approach to the podcast, a necessarily first-person body of work?

For many people, guns are a topic a thousand miles away. However, coming from my background, firearms were a way of life, and even work. And that makes it easier to see the ubiquity the gun has in American culture, history, politics, and violence.

In recent years, it appears that there’s been an increase in interest in gun ownership from people you wouldn’t necessarily think of as the main demographic — women, gay and trans people, and people whose politics broadly lean left, for example. Why do you think that is?

I always say that firearms are symbols, and that is why we fight so viciously over them. For many mainstream Americans, they are seen as symbols of self-determination, autonomy, and distrust of authority. But one of the things I’ve found most fascinating as of late is how minority groups are seizing onto the firearm for these very same reasons. In the wake of violent rhetoric and action, we’ve seen an outcropping of Black, brown, and LBGTQ+ organizations gravitate to the gun — often fueled by a much more direct rationale.

Culturally, the gun space is moving toward a citizen-protector movement. This is less about hunting, or heritage, or even merely self-defense — it’s more identity-centered, more about defending one’s broader community from violence. So we’ve seen a huge push in training, equipment, and mantra-focused everyday carry.

In the wake of things like COVID-19 and the death of George Floyd, we began to see cracks in our state systems. And as a reaction, many Americans turned to the gun.

What didn’t make it into the podcast that you wish had?

Of course there are interviews, stories, and bits of information that end up not making it to air. But to be honest, we really are laying the best of it out there. This is really a raw reporter’s notebook dump in many ways. It’s also an opportunity to understand a bit of how a gun reporter has looked at this world — every day, 24/7 — for close to a decade.

In Memoriam

London Price, 26, would never give you a dull moment. She was vivacious and goofy, friends and loved ones wrote on Facebook, the kind of person who could make you laugh under the fluorescent lights of Walmart’s vitamin aisle, or make you crack up in the middle of a church service. Price was shot and killed last week at her home in Miami-Dade County, reportedly by her former boyfriend; she was at least the fifth Black trans person to be violently killed in October 2023. Price had a desire to help people — she would “give you the shirt off her back,” her aunt said. “To know you was to love you,” one friend wrote in a remembrance. “You were so beautiful inside and out.”

“I really think we should talk more to our youth. We have to find a way to get to them now, or there’s going to be nothing when we leave.”

— Vashunte Settles, whose child De’Evan McFall was shot and killed by a teenage neighbor in January, on gun violence among young people, to The Texas Tribune