The Supreme Court’s landmark decisions in D.C. v. Heller and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen were based on an “originalist” textual interpretation of the Second Amendment. But did the justices interpret the amendment’s grammar incorrectly? [Los Angeles Review of Books]

The Latest From The Trace

The field of community violence intervention is experiencing something unfamiliar: millions of dollars in government funding. That’s good news for CVI programs, but advocates recognize that the cash doesn’t come without complications. CVI programs are often small and operate with limited resources, meaning they might struggle to scale their operations, keep up with piles of new paperwork, and secure continued funding.

Enter the University of Chicago Crime Lab. Last year, the research center announced a $27.5 million initiative to provide training and support for police and community intervention leaders. Central to that effort is the CVI Leadership Academy, which will invite 30 leaders from community-based organizations across the nation to Chicago in September, where they will receive guidance from established members in the field.

The Trace’s Chip Brownlee spoke with the CVI Leadership Academy’s incoming director, Chico Tillmon, about the gaps the effort is aiming to fill.

From the Chicago Bureau

Brandon Johnson ran for Chicago mayor with a public safety platform rooted in using community-driven approaches to reduce violence. A month after his inauguration, all eyes are on Johnson to see if he follows through on his promises to include everyone in the process of making Chicago safer. What’s his plan to reduce the city’s gun violence?

What to Know Today

Supporters and close allies of former President Donald Trump have portrayed his federal indictment as an act of war, calling for retribution and highlighting that many people in his base carry guns. Political violence experts say the rhetoric increases the likelihood of attacks against people or institutions. [The New York Times]

California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed adding a 28th amendment to the Constitution that would enshrine gun safety measures in an appearance last week on NBC’s “Today” show. It’s unlikely to go anywhere. [Intelligencer]

Four Bay Area high schoolers developed an artificial intelligence-powered device for classrooms to alert law enforcement, students, and staffers of the location of a gunshot during a shooting, in the hopes of increasing police response time and improving communication within campuses. “It’s sad that we felt like we had to make this device,” said one of the developers. [Bay Area News Group]

A significant portion of Gen Z and millennial Republicans support firearm restrictions, recent polls show. What does that mean for a party that’s already struggling to attract younger voters? [Politico]

Religious leaders say houses of worship have become a new front line in America’s violence epidemic. Now, they’re grappling with how they can remain welcoming to strangers while keeping congregants safe. [CNN]

When a plane or a train crashes, the National Transportation Safety Board investigates the institutions involved, not just single bad actors. Why not do the same for wrongful police shootings? [The Watch]

Archive

A Protestant Push for Gun Reform, Deep in the Heart of Texas: The Reverend Deanna Hollas is being touted as the country’s first minister of gun violence prevention. “We’re called to care about everybody and every child,” she said. (July 2019)