Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio, 10

“My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll,” her mom, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, wrote on Facebook. “She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”

Her father, Felix, a deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN that he was one of many deputies who responded to the scene, and said he wanted gun violence to be addressed: “All I can hope is that she’s just not a number,” he said. “This is enough. No one else needs to go through this. We never needed to go through this, but we are.”

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby,” her father, Angel Garza, wrote on Facebook. “She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Jacklyn Cazares, 10

She was killed along with her cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, according to San Antonio TV station KSAT. “My little girl was full of life and touched so many people,” Jacklyn’s father, Jacinto Cazares, told ABC News. “Jackie was the one that would go out of her way to help anyone. It gives me some comfort that she would be the little cracker that would have done something to help her classmates in that very scary scenario.”

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

“My little sister didn’t make it, she’s no longer with us my poor sweet little girl,” her sister, Lidia Anthony Luna, wrote on Facebook. “Why god why these sweet babies who didn’t deserve this who were all happy for summer vacation.”

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

“She was very excited about her softball game today. She was kind of nervous,” her aunt, who didn’t give her name, said. “She was excited because they were … going to announce the ones that made it to All-Stars. And she was also saying, like, ‘What if I make it? I’m going to be so nervous.’ And I was like, ‘Girl, you got this. You’re going to be good at it. You got this.’ So she was excited.”

Eliana “Ellie” Garcia, 9

She “loved to dance and play sports,” Eliahna’s aunt, Siria Arizmendi, told the Associated Press. “She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family.” Her grandfather Rogelio Lugo, said Eliahna’s sister was left devastated: “She wants her back. They’re always together.”

Eva Mireles, 44

In a post on Twitter, Mireles’ daughter described her mother as “the half that makes me whole.” “You are so known by many now and I’m so happy that people know your name and that beautiful face of yours and they know what a hero looks like,” she wrote, adding: “My heart will forever be broken.”

Irma Garcia

“My tia did not make it,” John Martinez wrote on Twitter about his aunt, Irma Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher. “She sacrificed herself by protecting the kids in her classroom … She died a HERO. She was loved by many and will be truly missed.”

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11

“I took her to school, but she didn’t want to go. She told her father, ‘Can I stay home?’” her mother, Veronica Luevanos, told Univision through tears. She added that Jailah didn’t often ask to stay home. “I think she knew something would happen.” Jailah’s cousin, 10-year-old Jayce Luevanos, was also killed in the shooting, according to Luevanos.

Jayce Luevanos, 10

In a Facebook post, their uncle Unberto Gonzalez shared photos of both children. “My babies going to miss them like crazy!!!,” Gonzalez wrote. “We luv y’all so much!!! I’m just lost right now!!! Fly high my beautiful Angels!!”

Jose Flores, 10

Christopher Salazar confirmed to The Washington Post that his 10-year-old nephew, Jose Flores, was killed in the shooting. “I love you and I miss you,” Salazar wrote in a post on Facebook alongside photos of the boy.

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

“Her smile would light up a room,” her aunt, Allison McCullogh, told ABC News, adding that her niece “made friends everywhere she went.” Among many passions, she said Makenna loved sports, singing, family, and animals.

Maite Yuleana Rodríguez, 10

“It is with a heavy heart I come on here on behalf of my cousin Ana who lost her sweet baby girl in yesterday’s senseless shooting,” Raquel Silva wrote on Facebook about one of the victims, Maite Rodriguez. “Our hearts are shattered.”

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

“Unfortunately my beautiful Nevaeh was one of the many victims from todays tragedy,” Navaeh’s cousin wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for the support and help,” she wrote. “Rest in peace my sweet girl, you didn’t deserve this.”

Rojelio Torres, 10

“Our entire family waited almost 12 hours since the shooting to find out Rojelio Torres, my 10-year-old nephew, was killed in this tragedy,” Torres’ aunt, Precious Perez, told KSAT. “We are devastated and heartbroken. Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten.”

Tess Marie Mata

“I honestly have no words just sadness, confusion, and anger,” her sister, Faith Mata, wrote on Facebook. “I’m sad because we will never get to tag team on mom and dad again and tell each other how much we mean to each other, I’m confused because how can something like this happen to my sweet, caring, and beautiful sister, and I’m angry because a coward took you from us.” She went on: “Sissy I miss you so much, I just want to hold you and tell you how pretty you are, I want to take you outside and practice softball, I want to go on one last family vacation, I want to hear your contagious laugh, and I want you to hear me tell you how much I love you.”

Uziyah Garcia, 8

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” his grandfather, Manny Renfro, told The Associated Press. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Xavier Lopez, 10

“He was funny, never serious and his smile,” his mother, Felicha Martinez, told The Washington Post. “That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.”His cousin Lisa Garza spoke to The Associated Press about the family’s grief.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” his cousin, Lisa Garza, told The Associated Press. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Her father, Ryan Ramirez, said she loved to draw and wanted to be an artist, and that he was just trying to be with family. “That’s what my daughter would want us right now to do, is to be strong,” he told KSAT.

Miranda Mathis, 11

“My sweet baby cousin we loved u dearly,” a family member, Deanna Miller, wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of Miranda with angel wings and a halo.

Layla Salazar, 10

“She was just a whole lot of fun,” said her father, Vincent, adding that she loved swimming, dancing, and running. He said he drove her to school each morning, and they would sing along to “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” by Guns N’ Roses.