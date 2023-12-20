Top Story

When it comes to gun violence, it can be easy to move from issue to issue, or tragic shooting to tragic shooting, without stopping to check what progress has been made. The end of the year is always a good time to stop and reflect — and 2023 held some encouraging developments.

For this year’s final edition of The Trajectory, reporter Chip Brownlee looked back on how gun violence, policy, and solutions changed in 2023 — and what it could indicate about the year to come.

What to Know Today

The NYPD has agreed to end its practice of withholding body camera footage of officer-involved shootings from New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board, which is tasked with investigating police misconduct. The agreement follows an investigation published last week by ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine. [ProPublica]

Baltimore is suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for what the city alleges is an improper refusal to release gun crime data. If fulfilled, the city’s Freedom of Information Act request will reveal the top 10 sources of crime guns in Baltimore between 2018 and 2022. [CBS News]

Next year, all 3,300 Washington, D.C., police officers will train how to — without the use of firearms — peacefully resolve situations involving people in crisis or armed with weapons that aren’t guns, like knives and bats. [The Washington Post]

The Biden administration is withholding a shipment of more than 27,000 U.S.-made rifles to Israel’s national police over fears that they might be distributed to extremist settlers in the West Bank. [The Wall Street Journal]

The Florida Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to the constitutionality of the state’s barring of felons from possessing firearms. The appeal centered on the argument that the Bruen decision ought not apply only to law-abiding citizens. [CBS News Miami]

Archive

St. Louis Has Never Shared Police Shooting Investigation Results With Its Civilian Oversight Board: In 2021, five years after its creation, the St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board had never received any materials from the city’s Police Department to review a single one of more than 50 officer-involved shootings. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department led the nation in killings by officers, accounting for 18 deaths per one million residents. (April 2021)