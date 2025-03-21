When someone is shot and killed, the likelihood that their case will be solved changes based on who and where they are. It’s a complicated aspect of gun violence in America — and just looking at the national numbers doesn’t correctly contextualize the problem. The FBI estimates that police departments solve 57.8 percent of homicides, but if one were to look closer at the numbers in Black communities across the country, the percentages drop dramatically.

When I began covering gun violence in 2018, one of the first stories I tried to pitch in a role I held before joining The Trace was about an unsolved homicide that happened where I grew up in Brooklyn. People on the block said they knew who did it. Some of them even told the police about it, but the shooter was never arrested. Because there wasn’t a national angle, my editors didn’t see the value of the story. Even when I provided more reporting on the prevalence of unsolved killings in the Black community, it still wasn’t enough to get it greenlit.

As The Trace’s new Great Lakes reporter, I recently picked up another version of that story, this time from Peoria, Illinois, where 88 percent of all gunshot homicide victims in the past five years have been Black. Police there solve around 50 percent of homicides, which is on par with national clearance rates, but in a city of Peoria’s size, 25 gun homicides a year can feel like much more, especially when the violence is intimate.

“Out of 25 homicides in a year, there’s no way we shouldn’t have three-quarters of that solved,” Terry Burnside, a local activist, told me during my reporting.

Residents speaking up, and the police gathering enough evidence, are crucial aspects of solving gun homicide cases. The power to prosecute a suspect, though, rests with a state or district attorney who has to consider both the evidence and the extent of the law. It’s not uncommon for police and prosecutors to disagree on when to proceed with a case, but that tension is pouring into the open in Peoria, where residents, local leaders, and victims’ families say State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos is not taking on enough homicide cases. And she’s not communicating with surviving families about why. (During my reporting, the State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.)

My piece explores how an elected official’s inaction against gun violence can sow tension and doubt throughout a small city — where gun violence is a heavy burden that some neighborhoods find themselves carrying alone.

— Josiah Bates, Great Lakes reporter

In Memoriam

Derbing Alvarado, 15, was “everybody’s favorite sophomore” at his Oakland, California, college prep school, a friend told the San Francisco Chronicle — he was an athlete, an excellent student, and someone who refused to tolerate bullying. Derbing was shot and killed this week in an apparent attempted robbery while he and his friends walked to soccer practice. He loved soccer, and loved cheering on his favorite team, Real Madrid. He had a skill for making people laugh and big goals for his future, school staffers said, plans for college and a career. He wanted to support his family, the way they had supported him; his parents didn’t have a lot of money, and they worked hard to make sure Derbing and his sister could get a good education. He wanted to make them proud.

Spotlight on Solutions

With Donald Trump back in the White House and a Republican-controlled Congress, many gun reform advocates are (understandably) concerned that the country’s progress on firearm safety policy will stall out, or reverse course. But for Guns Down America, action on the federal level doesn’t have to be the focus.

Long one of the more unorthodox of the gun reform organizations, Guns Down America is focused on the business of guns, engaging in pressure campaigns targeting the firearms industry. For the latest edition of The Trajectory, Hudson Munoz, the group’s executive director, spoke with The Trace’s Chip Brownlee about its next move: developing a strategy to contribute to “community power,” and disrupt the social and economic dynamics that drive up demand for guns in the first place. “When communities are strong,” Munoz told Brownlee, “when people are not afraid or worried about eviction, when they have economic security, when they have opportunity and education — those things create connection in places, and they mitigate the risk of firearm injury and death.”

“Some people say ‘you don’t even really know your son. You don’t know what he was doing. Well, maybe not, but I know for a fact that whoever did that didn’t have the right to take his life.”

— Rachael Parker, a public servant in Peoria, Illinois, who lost her son to a shooting, on how gun homicides like her son’s go unsolved in the city, to The Trace