Back in October, when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Garland v. VanDerStok, the case about the ATF’s ability to regulate ghost guns, it seemed like the market for the homemade, untraceable firearms was on a downswing. Police were recovering fewer ghost guns at crime scenes. The country’s largest manufacturer of the kits used to assemble the weapons had shut down. And justices appeared inclined to support the ATF rule in question, which requires sellers of “ready to build” ghost gun kits to add serial numbers to some parts and conduct background checks on prospective buyers.

Then, the following month, Donald Trump was elected president. The month after that, a 26-year-old allegedly used a 3D-printed ghost gun to fatally shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street.

The December killing jolted the public. Though it didn’t necessarily indicate that ghost guns were becoming more prevalent, it did raise questions about the state of the market — and what it might look like in the second Trump era.

Law enforcement officials, small arms researchers, and ghost gun manufacturers who recently spoke to The Trace’s Champe Barton and Jennifer Mascia did not paint a rosy picture. They described the law enforcement gains against ghost guns as tenuous at best. The technology, they warned, is only getting more sophisticated, and the weapons are becoming more appealing to criminals. And while 3D-printed guns turn up at crime scenes far less frequently than ghost guns assembled with “ready to build” kits, they’re largely unaffected by the ATF rule, since they can be entirely home-built. With a pro-gun White House, that’s hardly likely to change anytime soon. As Barton and Mascia note, in a story published with Rolling Stone, it’s more likely that the Trump administration would reconsider ATF rule entirely, rendering the Supreme Court case moot — and opening the door for a resurgence in the ghost guns market and the crimes it can fuel.

What We’re Reading

In Memoriam

Christopher Walker II, 30, was a helper. “Every room he walked into, every person he met, he always left them better off than the way he found them,” his mother said, adding: “He always made everybody feel important.” Walker was shot and killed last week in Houston, his hometown. He had just celebrated a milestone birthday, marking three decades of life. Walker was from a musical family, and like his dad, he was a singer himself, loved ones told local TV station KHOU. He was a graduate of a prestigious local arts magnet school and Texas Southern University, where he studied aviation management, beginning to diverge from the family path. After college, he decided to work as a physical trainer and nutritionist, an outgrowth of his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to supporting others. Loved ones remember him as kind-hearted and gentle. “Everyone that came across him really loved his smile, really saw his heart,” his uncle said. “To me, that’s how we want him to be remembered.”

Spotlight on Solutions

Community-based violence intervention programs have received an influx of funding in recent years, but whether that investment continues has always been tenuous — even more so under the new Trump administration. As The Trace’s Olga Pierce has reported, one of the main arguments critics make against these programs is that they aren’t backed by rigorous evidence. While there is evidence for their efficacy, the complicated nature of violence makes it difficult, and expensive, to pull off traditional academic study of these interventions. The keyword here, however, might be “traditional.”

In a recent piece for Undark, sociologist Andrew V. Papachristos, the director of the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University, argues that the scientific community has become overly attached to a single research method, the randomized controlled trial, that holds “these programs to an impossible standard” and fails to accurately examine their efficacy.

He offers another way forward: Expanding what counts as valid evidence, centering the experiences of people doing the work, and measuring outcomes beyond shooting statistics — like shifts in social networks and civic participation — can ensure that studies actually capture the complexity of community-based violence intervention. “True scientific rigor lies in accurately capturing complex realities,” Papachristos writes, “not in forcing messy social phenomena into ill-fitting methodological boxes.”

Pull Quote

“You have to allow the community to solve some of its own problems. We solve them with resources. It can’t just be about the police and locking people up.”

— Dujuan Kennedy, the public health and safety director for a grassroots organization that primarily provides community violence intervention in Detroit, on President Donald Trump’s 2020 operation that sent scores of federal agents tasked with making arrests for violent crimes to nearly a dozen cities, to The Trace

