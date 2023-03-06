Go beyond the headlines. Your weekly briefing on gun violence.

Top Story

Bump stock sales resumed in Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana after the ATF missed a deadline to file a motion for a stay in the 5th Circuit ruling that overturned the federal ban. Bump stocks remain illegal in most of the country. [The Dallas Morning News]

From Our Team

For 54 years, BUILD, or Broader Urban Involvement & Leadership Development, has served the most vulnerable youth on Chicago’s West Side. The organization works with about 2,500 people each year, offering academic support, mental health services, conflict mediation, and support for families affected by gun violence.

On February 25, BUILD officially opened its new 51,000-square-foot headquarters in the Austin neighborhood, where residents continue to face high rates of gun violence. CEO Adam Alonso said he hopes the center — which has a gym, a recording studio, and a community garden, among other amenities — creates a space for young people to feel safe, explore their interests, and meet peers who are also facing difficult situations.

Read The Trace’s interview with Alonso →

What to Know Today

The Texas GOP decisively voted to censure U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales for supporting the bipartisan federal gun reform law, passed last summer, and same-sex marriage protections; Gonzales was the only Texas congressman to vote in favor of the gun law. [San Antonio Express-News]

Two neo-Nazis charged with attempting to attack Baltimore’s power grid are proponents of “accelerationism,” a radical white supremacist ideology that hopes to bring about a race war. Their alleged plot to carry out an armed attack on critical infrastructure follows a decades-old neo-Nazi playbook. [The Baltimore Banner]

Alex Murdaugh, scion of a powerful South Carolina family, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the shooting deaths of his wife and son. [The Post and Courier]

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a bill allowing concealed carry permit holders to bring their firearms on public college campuses. At a public hearing last month, almost all of the 40 speakers were opposed to the bill, which will take effect in July 2024. [WV News/CBS News]

Roger Benitez, a gun-friendly U.S. district judge in San Diego, is under review for ordering a U.S. marshal to handcuff a 13-year-old girl during her father’s probation hearing to deter her from using drugs. A 9th Circuit judge will review the allegations of misconduct. [Los Angeles Times]

A former Ohio National Guard soldier was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for producing and dealing ghost guns. The former National Guard member had posted hateful messages online threatening antisemitic violence and at one point posted about conducting a mass shooting at a military base. [Stars and Stripes]

Apple abruptly closed a store in a Charlotte, North Carolina, mall that has been the site of at least three shootings in recent months. [Bloomberg]

Data Point

More than 100 — the number of attacks on U.S. electrical infrastructure in 2022, the most in over a decade. [Lawfare]