Go beyond the headlines. Your weekly briefing on gun violence.

Top Story

Over the past decade, the Army has let hundreds of service members accused of violent crimes leave the military rather than face trial. The long-standing practice has allowed some soldiers to evade legal consequences, including a prohibition on gun possession for those suspected of domestic abuse. [Military Times, ProPublica, and The Texas Tribune]

From Our Team

The SIG Sauer P320 is one of America’s most popular handguns. It’s used by law enforcement agencies nationwide, and the manufacturer has sold the firearm to hundreds of thousands of civilians since it was introduced to the commercial market in 2014.

But the pistol has also gruesomely injured scores of people who say it has a potentially deadly defect, The Trace’s Champe Barton reports in a new investigation published in partnership with The Washington Post. And no regulatory agency has the power to impose a recall. Read the investigation →

What to Know Today

At least four people were killed and nine injured in a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning. The shooter is also dead, police said. [Louisville Courier Journal]

California police are required by law to release footage of police shootings. Why do many of the videos released to the public follow the same script? [CalMatters]

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration extended the city’s contract with ShotSpotter in October, months before the mayoral primary in which she was ousted. Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has long vowed to end the deal with the controversial gunshot-detection technology company. [Chicago Sun-Times]

After heated debate, the Maryland Senate approved a wide-ranging gun reform bill that raises the age for legal possession to 21 and expands restrictions on who can legally possess a gun. The House approved the bill on Saturday; it now heads to the governor’s desk. [Maryland Matters]

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to hear its appeal of the 5th Circuit ruling that struck down the federal ban on bump stocks. [Reuters]

The Democratic-controlled Nevada Legislature is taking up a series of gun restriction bills, many sponsored by a survivor of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas — but the measures have little chance of becoming law under tough-on-crime Republican Governor Joe Lombardo. [Nevada Current]

Police officers in Farmington, New Mexico, shot and killed an armed man after they showed up to the wrong home in response to a domestic violence call. [Associated Press]

The Nashville Metro Council voted to reinstate Representative Justin Jones to his position in the Tennessee House, after Republican lawmakers voted last week to expel him for participating in a protest against gun violence. [The Tennessean]

Data Point

146 — the number of mass shootings, defined as four or more victims injured or killed, in the U.S. so far this year. There have been 14 mass killings. [Gun Violence Archive]

