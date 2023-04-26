Go beyond the headlines. Your weekly briefing on gun violence.

Top Story

One in four detainees who spent time in the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center was shot or killed in the years following their release, according to a long-term Northwestern University study. Researchers tracked about 1,800 youths — mostly Black, Hispanic, and overwhelmingly poor — who were incarcerated in the mid-to-late 1990s. In relation to their non-incarcerated peers, white males fared the worst: They were 23 times more likely to be shot. [Chicago Sun-Times]

What to Know Today

ICYMI: The state of New York is planning to expand trauma capacity at a hospital in southern Queens, in large part to improve a gap in medical care for gunshot victims. [The Trace] Context: Our 2019 investigation with Measure of America and THE CITY found that shooting victims in Queens had a fatality rate 30 percent higher than elsewhere in New York City.

ICYMI: Although they receive scant attention, gun buybacks are popular among law enforcement agencies and the broader public. [The Trace]

Forty percent of 18- to 29-year-olds are concerned about being a victim of gun violence or a mass shooting, according to a twice-yearly Harvard survey. [U.S. News & World Report]

A 28-year-old American woman was arrested over the weekend with a 24-carat gold-plated gun in her luggage at Sydney Airport in Australia, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in the world. She could face up to 10 years in prison. [CBS News]

A maintenance man in North Carolina. A teenager in Georgia. A cheerleader in Texas. Each mistakenly went to the wrong place or door, and each was shot. [The New York Times]

Several hundred students from John Marshall High School in Cleveland staged a walkout on Monday to protest the gun violence that has claimed 12 students in their school district this academic year. [Signal Cleveland]

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed a bill into law on Tuesday allowing the permitless carry of concealed firearms. [8 ABC]

Data Point

At least 150 — the number of people who’ve been shot this year in Minneapolis and St. Paul. That’s more than one a day. [CBS News Minnesota]