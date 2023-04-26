Top Story
One in four detainees who spent time in the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center was shot or killed in the years following their release, according to a long-term Northwestern University study. Researchers tracked about 1,800 youths — mostly Black, Hispanic, and overwhelmingly poor — who were incarcerated in the mid-to-late 1990s. In relation to their non-incarcerated peers, white males fared the worst: They were 23 times more likely to be shot. [Chicago Sun-Times]
What to Know Today
ICYMI: The state of New York is planning to expand trauma capacity at a hospital in southern Queens, in large part to improve a gap in medical care for gunshot victims. [The Trace] Context: Our 2019 investigation with Measure of America and THE CITY found that shooting victims in Queens had a fatality rate 30 percent higher than elsewhere in New York City.
ICYMI: Although they receive scant attention, gun buybacks are popular among law enforcement agencies and the broader public. [The Trace]
Forty percent of 18- to 29-year-olds are concerned about being a victim of gun violence or a mass shooting, according to a twice-yearly Harvard survey. [U.S. News & World Report]
A 28-year-old American woman was arrested over the weekend with a 24-carat gold-plated gun in her luggage at Sydney Airport in Australia, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in the world. She could face up to 10 years in prison. [CBS News]
A maintenance man in North Carolina. A teenager in Georgia. A cheerleader in Texas. Each mistakenly went to the wrong place or door, and each was shot. [The New York Times]
Several hundred students from John Marshall High School in Cleveland staged a walkout on Monday to protest the gun violence that has claimed 12 students in their school district this academic year. [Signal Cleveland]
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed a bill into law on Tuesday allowing the permitless carry of concealed firearms. [8 ABC]
Data Point
At least 150 — the number of people who’ve been shot this year in Minneapolis and St. Paul. That’s more than one a day. [CBS News Minnesota]