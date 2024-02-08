At the Trace, we often write about gun laws — but even we get stumped from time to time. We regularly come across something unexpected or have to check with legal experts for a refresher. This got us wondering about how much Americans know about their gun laws.

So… how well do you know the laws? To help you test your knowledge, we put together a 12-question quiz covering such topics as background checks, concealed carry, and the legal protections gun companies enjoy. We’re focused on federal gun laws here, but we do point out where states have different regulations.

Before you get started, you should know that this isn’t a poll, and we aren’t going to use it as one. It’s for educational purposes only. Finally, there’s no need to worry about this going on your transcript, so don’t cheat!

Chip Brownlee
Chip is a reporter at The Trace covering federal policy related to violence prevention and firearms. He is also the author of The Trajectory newsletter, which spotlights the people, policies, and programs grappling with America’s gun violence crisis. 

Before joining The Trace as an investigative fellow in June 2020, Chip worked as a reporter and the editor-in-chief of his collegiate newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman. He also covered the state legislature, governor, courts, and elections for the Alabama Political Reporter. As an undergraduate, Chip studied political science and journalism at Auburn University. He also earned an M.A. with a concentration in politics from the Columbia Journalism School.

Jennifer Mascia
Jennifer is a senior news writer and founding staffer at The Trace. She previously covered gun violence at The New York Times. In her decade on this beat, she’s covered community gun violence, the intersection of domestic violence and guns, and the growing role of firearms in public life. She is currently the lead writer of the Ask The Trace series and tracks news developments on the gun beat.