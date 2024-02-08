At the Trace, we often write about gun laws — but even we get stumped from time to time. We regularly come across something unexpected or have to check with legal experts for a refresher. This got us wondering about how much Americans know about their gun laws.

So… how well do you know the laws? To help you test your knowledge, we put together a 12-question quiz covering such topics as background checks, concealed carry, and the legal protections gun companies enjoy. We’re focused on federal gun laws here, but we do point out where states have different regulations.

Before you get started, you should know that this isn’t a poll, and we aren’t going to use it as one. It’s for educational purposes only. Finally, there’s no need to worry about this going on your transcript, so don’t cheat!