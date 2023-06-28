I’m Afea Tucker, The Trace’s community engagement reporter for Philadelphia. We don’t often hear about what happens right after a shooting, who picks up the pieces, or how communities change after a crime scene is cleaned. But these moments can forever change how we interact with the city around us. As someone who was born and raised in Philadelphia, I’m acutely aware of the growing safety concerns here — but I’m also aware of the many people in our city who dedicate their lives to helping people who have been affected by gun violence.

Afea Tucker

My goal at The Trace is to serve as a connector between Philadelphians who have been or could be affected by gun violence and useful information about where to go for help. By signing up for my newsletter, you’ll receive monthly dispatches about my work in the city, hearing directly from gun violence survivors and keeping up to date on the agencies, organizations, programs, and activities that offer support.

But it’s not a one-way street: I hope this newsletter also serves as an avenue for you to reach out to me with your own resources and stories. The best part of this job, after all, is talking to people from my hometown. Sign up below:

Afea Tucker
Afea has a deep love for her city and its diverse communities. In addition to her passion for writing and helping others, Afea is a self-proclaimed foodie. As part of her job, she oversees Up the Block, a resource and information hub for Philadelphians who have been affected by gun violence. Before joining The Trace, Afea was a veteran media professional and freelance journalist whose work had been published by The Philadelphia Tribune, WHYY, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and other news organizations. Afea is a Temple University alumna, graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications.