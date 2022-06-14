I’m Chip Brownlee, The Trace’s federal correspondent, and I’ve been tracking the gun reform negotiations on Capitol Hill. This week, I’ll be writing dispatches about the negotiations, with a focus on adding context and fact-checking legislators’ claims on the policies that are up for discussion. Stay tuned here, follow me on Twitter, and subscribe to our daily newsletter for more.

Following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, a bipartisan group of 20 senators revived talks in the hopes of ending a nearly three-decade logjam on significant gun legislation. On June 12, the negotiating group announced an agreement on some key principles. Though it’s limited in scope and in detail, the framework will be a guide for legislation.

What’s included in the deal?

Investments in mental health services: The deal would fund an expansion of community behavioral health centers, suicide prevention and mental health programs, and school-based mental health services. Notably, community violence intervention programs would also be eligible for funding, a congressional aide with close knowledge of the negotiations said on June 13.

Closing the so-called boyfriend loophole: Current federal law allows people convicted of misdemeanor domestic abuse to pass background checks and keep their guns if their victim is not a current or former spouse, child, co-parent, or cohabiting partner. The proposal would extend prohibitions on possessing a gun to romantic partners who’ve been convicted of misdemeanor domestic abuse and those subject to domestic violence restraining orders.

Expanding who needs to register as a firearms dealer: Right now, anyone “engaged in the business of dealing in firearms” must obtain a Federal Firearms License, but that term’s exact meaning has never been clearly defined. There is no threshold of gun sales after which a dealer must register as an FFL. The ambiguity has allowed many sellers to avoid registering, even though they routinely sell at places like gun shows. Sales by private, unregistered dealers are largely unregulated. Because FFLs must run background checks on all gun sales, this provision could subject many more gun purchases to the checks.



Enhanced background checks for those under 21: For the first time, juvenile and mental health records could be included in background checks for those under 21. Federal law already bars licensed gun dealers from selling handguns to those under 21, so this provision would apply to long guns like rifles, which dealers can sell to those 18 and older. Senate negotiators also want to require an investigative period for reviewing the records after an initial instant check, and before a firearm can be handed over.

Model red-flag laws and incentives to pass them: Nineteen states, including at least two Republican-led states, have adopted extreme risk protection laws, or red flag laws, which allow for courts to temporarily take firearms from people who pose a threat to themselves or others. The framework would give states incentives for adopting red flag laws.

The framework also includes funding to support safety measures in schools and school violence-prevention efforts. It would increase penalties for interstate gun trafficking and straw purchasing.

What’s out?

The deal is not nearly as far-reaching as some Democrats and gun reform advocates had hoped. It does not include proposals to ban semiautomatic assault rifles like AR-15s, raise the age to purchase semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, or prohibit high-capacity magazines. It also doesn’t include a plan to implement background checks on all gun purchases or institute a federal red flag law.

Is this based on the gun reform package the House already passed?

The House of Representatives passed an expansive gun reform package on June 8 that would have raised the minimum age for purchasing most semiautomatic rifles to 21, banned high-capacity magazines, mandated safe storage, and codified executive orders on ghost guns and bump stocks. The House also voted on a red flag measure that would have allowed federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders.

That package was considered dead on arrival in the Senate. This Senate deal is separate, and far narrower in scope. If the Senate deal passes, it would need to go to the House for a vote. House Democrats have signaled they would approve the Senate package. “While more is needed, this package will take steps to save lives,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday in a statement.

Are Republicans backing the deal?

Ten Democrats and 10 Republicans were part of the negotiations that led to the framework announced Sunday. If the 10 Republicans stay on board as the bill text is drafted, the package of reforms will have enough support to overcome the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster rule. The filibuster has long been the main obstacle to passing significant gun legislation.

The 10 Republicans backing the framework as of June 13 are:

John Cornyn of Texas

Thom Tillis of North Carolina

Roy Blunt of Missouri

Richard Burr of North Carolina

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Susan Collins of Maine

Lindsey Graham of Maine

Rob Portman of Ohio

Mitt Romney of Utah

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Notably, these Republicans can legislate without fear of immediate electoral consequences. Four of them are retiring from the Senate this year. None of the others are up for reelection in 2022, and only Romney will face voters in 2024. The distance from an election is giving the Republican senators some room to navigate a dangerous issue for the GOP base.

What about the Democrats?

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut led negotiations for the Democrats. Every Democrat is expected to back the package. Conservative Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kirsten Sinema of Arizona support the framework, too.

President Joe Biden has said he would sign the legislation.

Has the Senate approved the deal?

The agreement is just a preliminary framework.

Though the 10 Republicans who took part in negotiations have agreed to this framework, the senators and their staffers still need to write the bills.

Once senators file the legislation, support could grow to include other Republicans who weren’t part of the negotiations, like Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida.

On the other hand, Republicans who took part in these negotiations could back out if they think the legislation goes further than the framework. It’s not yet clear that each of the components of the framework will garner the 60 votes needed to break through a filibuster and survive to a floor vote.

When could the Senate vote on the package?

There are likely to be sticking points as senators work out the details. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will likely use a procedural move to bring the legislation directly to the Senate floor, bypassing the committee process. But even with that shortcut, it could take some time. Negotiations dragged on for six weeks last summer after a bipartisan group agreed to a framework for an infrastructure bill. The Senate is set to recess for two weeks on June 24. In a statement on Sunday, Schumer said he would put a bill on the floor for a vote as soon as possible after the text is finalized.

Biden has urged the Senate to pass the deal quickly: “With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay,” he said in a statement. “Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country.”