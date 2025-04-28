After years of convoluted legal battles, an ATF rule regulating guns equipped with pistol braces is likely close to an end. In a recent article from the Duke Center for Firearms Law, Second Amendment expert Andrew Willinger writes that the Trump administration’s Justice Department appears likely to stop defending the rule in court. The about-face means that the rule is probably going to quietly fade from view rather than go out with an uproar. Here’s what you need to know.

Pistol-stabilizing braces are a popular gun accessory intended to increase the accuracy of AR-15-style pistols and allow users to fire them much like their rifle counterparts. The first time the ATF moved to regulate them was back in December 2020, but the agency quickly abandoned that effort under pressure from GOP lawmakers. Months later, in March 2021, a shooter used a pistol brace to kill 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The following summer, the Biden administration returned with a proposal to clamp down on the accessories.

The rule went into effect in 2023, requiring owners to either remove and destroy their pistol braces or register their braced firearms with the ATF. The rule has faced multiple lawsuits and could have gone to the Supreme Court. In his analysis, Willinger notes that the pistol brace lawsuits are more similar to the challenge to the ATF’s ghost gun regulation, which the high court upheld, than the rule concerning bump stocks, which the justices overturned.

Even if the Trump administration were to keep defending the pistol brace rule, there are roadblocks. Per Willinger, current compliance with the rule is low, and expanding enforcement may be a pipe dream. Before the rule took effect, there were concerns about understaffing at the ATF division overseeing it. Today, the agency is shedding senior-level employees, and morale in the remaining workforce is plummeting. Then, of course, there’s the Supreme Court’s wild card: the 2022 Bruen decision, which fundamentally changed the country’s approach to restricting guns.

You can read more about the ripple effects in “The Bruen Era,” a series for which reporter Chip Brownlee has been nominated for a Livingston Award.

From The Trace

Most Black People Who Shoot White People and Claim Self-Defense Are Convicted. Maurice Byrd Is an Exception: The Army veteran and business owner spent nine months in jail before a jury cleared him of first-degree murder and lesser charges.

Another ATF Leadership Shakeup, an Employee Exodus, and Low Morale: Current and former agency officials told The Trace that the appointment of two acting directors in as many months has roiled staff.

In Cleveland, Shootings Drop but Kids Are at Higher Risk: Activists are scrambling for solutions amid a steady increase in gun violence among young people.

Are You a Gun Owner in Chicago or Cook County? The Trace Wants to Hear From You: We’re a newsroom dedicated to covering guns in America. With your help, we can tell a more complete story.

What to Know Today

A bipartisan group of more than 100 U.S. House representatives signed onto a letter expressing “deep concern” about the withdrawal of funding opportunities from the Office on Violence Against Women, one of the largest sources of federal grants to combat domestic abuse. The OVW scrubbed its website of grant opportunities in February. On Thursday night, the Justice Department reversed cancellations for two grants to programs that support victims of violent crimes, including domestic violence. [NBC/Mother Jones]

It’s difficult to secure a murder conviction under South Carolina’s “stand your ground” law, which is stronger than in many other states. The search for the truth about the fatal shooting of Scott Spivey, whose killer successfully claimed self-defense, illustrates the limits of such laws when police rely on a perpetrator’s word. [The Wall Street Journal]

The Justice Department is investigating Los Angeles County’s gun permitting process over allegations that it subjects applicants to unconstitutionally long wait times. The inquiry, and the county’s response, could have implications for municipalities nationwide. [Los Angeles Times]

Amid rising threats against members of the judiciary, judges fear that President Donald Trump could order the U.S. Marshals Service to end their security services. The Marshals Service is part of the Justice Department and by law oversees protection for the judiciary. [The New York Times]

Jean Carlos Brito-Munoz, 30, would have been free to go. The Dominican national was arrested in Philadelphia earlier this month for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm without a license, but on April 17, a judge dismissed his charges for lack of evidence. Instead of walking away, however, Brito-Munoz was escorted by a city police officer into the custody of U.S. immigration authorities. The event raises questions about the status of Philadelphia’s so-called sanctuary city policies. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Officials of the Democratic National Committee are furious with Vice Chair David Hogg, the Parkland school shooting survivor who leveraged his prominence in the gun reform movement to become a formidable up-and-comer in Democratic politics. The feud started after Hogg announced an unprecedented plan to back primary candidates challenging “asleep-at-the-wheel” incumbents. DNC Chair Ken Martin responded with a proposal requiring party officials to pledge their neutrality in primary elections, effectively presenting Hogg with an ultimatum: Stop trying to unseat incumbents or give up his spot on the DNC. [NOTUS/The Guardian]

Lawmakers in Washington state approved legislation requiring residents to apply for a permit and complete safety training before purchasing a gun. The bill passed without Republican support in either chamber, and now heads to Governor Bob Ferguson, who has supported gun safety measures in the past. [Cascade PBS]

Data Point

More than 30 — the number of states with “stand your ground” laws. [The Trace]

Non Sequitur

