“By the end of an average day in America, 31 people will be murdered by gunfire. Another 55 people will die from self-inflicted gunshots.”

That’s what we wrote when we launched The Trace on this day in 2015. What’s striking about that data point is how woefully out of date it is. Back then, 86 people died every day from gunshot wounds in the United States. Today it’s 128, according to the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A decade before we launched, in 2005, it was 84.

So in its first decade as a newsroom, The Trace has witnessed an unprecedented, exponential rise in American gun violence. To meet the challenge, we expanded our coverage, both topically and geographically, and tripled the size of our staff. What began as two people in a co-working space in downtown Manhattan has evolved into a newsroom with staffers across the country. And we’re still the only news outlet covering gun violence full-time.

Our primary goal when we launched was to counter a shortage of information on the topic. To date, we’ve published more than 2,000 stories that have hopefully enriched the debate over possible solutions. Our reporting has shown up in book citations, academic journals, court cases, and scientific research; it’s spurred calls for new legislation and led to investigations and civil prosecutions. Read all about our first decade — and the impact our work has had — here.

— Jennifer Mascia, founding reporter and senior news writer

The man accused of killing Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and wounding State Senator Mark Hoffman and his wife, reportedly attended Christ for Nations Institute, a bible college that’s popular among Christian nationalists and advocates values of the New Apostolic Reformation, a movement that teaches Christians are meant to take over the government. In the past, right-wing ideologues have used rhetoric that mixes Christian nationalism with armed rebellion, further fueling extremist attacks. [Mother Jones/The Trace]

Public mass shootings have become almost normalized in America — and storylines tend to follow a similar pattern. The June 14 attacks on Minnesota lawmakers and the news cycle that followed shows that political violence may have become similarly routine. [The New York Times]

U.S. District Judge William Young in Massachusetts ruled Monday that the Trump administration’s cuts to hundreds of research grants were illegal and racially discriminatory. In a Monday hearing of two lawsuits filed separately by 16 attorneys general, public health advocacy groups, and some affected scientists, Young questioned government lawyers about cutting studies meant to acknowledge health disparities. His ruling addresses only a portion of claims over the projects that have been cut, but he will consider others later. [Associated Press/NBC]

Extreme Weather Survivors, a new group that advocates for those who’ve experienced natural disasters, is taking inspiration from the anti-gun violence movement. The overlap includes organizing strategies, legislative efforts, and ad buys highlighting the personal stories of survivors. [Politico] (Disclosure: A co-founder of Extreme Weather Survivors was the founding director of Everytown. Through its nonpolitical arm, Everytown provides grants to The Trace. You can find our donor transparency policy here, and our editorial independence policy here.)

A reciprocity agreement between Virginia and Pennsylvania will allow Virginians to carry a concealed handgun on their persons or in their car when visiting Pennsylvania if they possess a permit to do so. Though the permitting process is different in each state, the agreement only applies to handguns and is also applicable for Pennsylvania residents visiting Virginia. [Pennsylvania Capital-Star]

57 — the average number of shootings per day within 500 yards of a school in the U.S. from 2014 to 2023. [Gun Violence Data Hub]

