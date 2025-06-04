The Supreme Court’s landmark 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen upended Second Amendment law by mandating that modern gun restrictions align with historical firearms regulations. Since Bruen, reports The Trace’s Chip Brownlee, judges are not so much arbiters of modern safety as reluctant antiquarians, tasked with finding 18th- or 19th-century parallels for today’s gun laws.

Brownlee’s latest story, published in partnership with Slate, breaks down the chaos the Supreme Court decision has sown. Using his analysis of more than 2,000 challenges to gun laws since Bruen, Brownlee found that a case’s outcome now hinges on conflicting interpretations of America’s complex and often uncomfortable past. As judges, lawyers, and historians argue over what history means, gun rights groups have capitalized on the confusion — with sweeping consequences for public safety.

In a split decision, the Supreme Court declined to hear an argument challenging a state assault weapons ban — for now. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative, said he expects the court to take up the issue “in the next term or two.” The Supreme Court also declined to hear a case challenging Rhode Island’s ban on high-capacity magazines. [Associated Press]

A CNN analysis shows that, as of May 13, there had been 23 shootings in U.S. schools so far this year. That’s the lowest since 2020, when there were 22 school shootings over the same period. Since 2008, the highest rates of school shootings relative to their population have occurred in the South. While Texas has had the most school shootings since 2008 — 63 — Montana, Wyoming, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island have had none. [CNN]

A group of 14 organizations from across the political spectrum — including the Vera Institute of Justice, CPAC, and the ACLU — signed on to “A Principled Approach to Safety and Justice,” a set of principles for the U.S.’s criminal justice system. The principles were collaboratively developed via a consensus process convened by the Council on Criminal Justice and Princeton University. “Our organizations represent perspectives from across the ideological spectrum and vehemently oppose each other on many policy issues,” the group writes, “but we agree that the criminal justice system is too big, costs too much, and fails to deliver the safety and justice Americans deserve.” [Bipartisan CJR]

Gun violence is highest in Chicago’s poorest neighborhoods, illustrating the long-standing link between poverty and violence that’s been documented in government, academic, and news reports for more than a century. Organizations like the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, which combines workforce development with behavioral-health training, provides one of few models being used for Mayor Brandon Johnson’s agenda, including outreach efforts, jobs programs, and violence interruption to curb shootings. [South Side Weekly]

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that gun carry permits in Michigan and Alabama can now qualify as “Brady Permits.” When federally licensed gun dealers sell to gun owners with these kinds of permits, they can bypass a background check. The change comes after President Donald Trump’s order to review federal gun policy. [The Reload]

On Sunday, Jonathan Joss, the voice actor in the animated series ‘King of the Hill’ was fatally shot in San Antonio. The shooting stemmed from a long-standing feud between one of Joss’ neighbors, community members said. [CBS News]

7 — the number of children who died by firearm per day in 2023. [KFF]

