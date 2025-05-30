In the final years of his tenure as U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy issued advisories on two separate but interconnected public health issues: gun violence and loneliness. Recent research on the lasting effects of gun violence hints at the link.

In April, the journal Nature Mental Health published a study with fascinating findings on the lasting effects of gun violence. People who survive commonplace gun violence, like shootings stemming from domestic violence or robberies, report longer-term mental health symptoms than people who survive mass shootings. Experts told The Trace’s Alma Beauvais that the findings were surprising, but not unexplainable.

Consider how people respond to natural disasters: In the wake of an earthquake or hurricane, people tend to react with altruism and solidarity. Neighbors help neighbors. If someone’s roof caves in on an otherwise normal day, the response is not nearly as large; that type of personal disaster might not even make the news. Mass shootings are shared experiences that prompt communal social support, which “helps to resolve some of the distress that comes from it,” said study co-author David Pyrooz. Meanwhile, explained clinical psychologist Mayer Bellehsen, survivors of everyday gun violence are often specifically targeted, and there’s greater potential that a shooting will take place in environments they’re regularly exposed to. And when it comes to recovery, survivors of everyday shootings are more likely to be socially isolated — left to try to heal alone.

Overcoming that isolation and creating social support systems is a key part of gun violence intervention and prevention. A new story from The Trace’s Josiah Bates provides an example: Advance Peace, a national violence intervention program, works directly with people who have been engaged in shootings, enrolling them in fellowships that provide concentrated mentoring, daily communication, job opportunities, skills development, and monthly stipends. In Lansing, Michigan, where Advance Peace launched in 2022, activists and law enforcement alike credit the program with helping to drive gun violence down from historic highs.

In other words, there’s a deceptively simple solution to both the gun violence and loneliness epidemics: build community, and care about the people within it.

From The Trace

What We’re Reading

In Memoriam

Jordan Neal, 9, was a fighter. Born premature, weighing just over 1 pound, and diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Jordan was never expected to walk, talk, or cry, but he “did all of that,” his grandmother said. Jordan was shot in St. Louis last Saturday — his mother’s birthday — in what loved ones believe was a road rage attack. He died at the hospital, after doctors tried to save him for three hours. His father was also shot in the leg, and his 10-year-old brother, Richard III, was seriously injured by a bullet to the chest, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Jordan was “a ball of light,” his mom said; his father remembered that he always had a smile on his face. He survived multiple major surgeries in his life, per his father, and was set to go to school for the first time this year. He’d already picked out a Spiderman backpack. “He had so much positive energy, even though they counted him out,” his mom said. “God counted him in. They gave him a 1 percent chance to live, and Jordan gave us 9 years.”

Spotlight on Solutions

Six years ago, no state in the country had its own dedicated gun violence prevention office. Today, that number stands at 15, plus the District of Columbia. Three of those states have established or expanded their offices this year alone.

The new efforts come at a pivotal moment. Following the Trump administration’s closure of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, states are increasingly shouldering the responsibility of coordinating efforts against shootings. In the latest edition of The Trajectory newsletter, reporter Chip Brownlee breaks down what these offices do and what they mean for states that have established them.

Pull Quote

“If a shooting occurred this week, nobody’s going to talk to the police, but they’re going to talk to our people.”

— Paul Elam, a criminologist at the Michigan Public Health Institute who helped bring Advance Peace to Lansing, on the violence intervention program’s strategy, to The Trace