On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision ended the federal right to abortion care and put reproductive rights in the hands of individual states. The ruling was issued a day after the Bruen decision, which maintained that firearm regulations should align with the history of the U.S., weakening longstanding gun laws and sowing confusion in courtrooms.

For people in vulnerable situations, increased restrictions on abortion and more lenient gun laws that reflect an earlier America intersect to create greater risk of intimate partner violence. Research is beginning to be published on the role that access to reproductive rights plays in the rate of intimate partner homicides; homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women and birthing people across the nation, and the firearm is at the center of this crisis.

In February, epidemiologist Maeve Wallace and her research team published a landmark study that examined the links between firearm legislation and reproductive protocols, and calculated state-specific rates of pregnancy-associated violence. An analysis of this kind of violence and death between 2018 and 2022 revealed that 76 percent of pregnancy-associated homicides involved a firearm, The Trace’s Fairriona Magee reported.

The emerging research shows how Bruen and Dobbs converge, with devastating consequences for pregnant people at risk of intimate partner violence.

The six states with the highest ratios all had some form of permitted open carry laws, and five of them had some form of an abortion ban at the time the data was collected. Mississippi, the state with the highest overall ratio, has the most restrictive reproductive laws in the country; it also does not require background checks for open carry, lacks extreme risk protection orders and domestic violence gun laws, and does not prohibit assault weapons.

This spring, after two leadership shakeups and an exodus of employees, a senior ATF official told The Trace that many at the agency were “just waiting for the shoe to drop and hear that they’re being cut, or that the agency is being downsized.” That time may have come: According to budget documents, the Justice Department plans to cut the number of inspectors who monitor gun dealers by two-thirds. [The New York Times]

Early crime data for 2025 points to a remarkable trend: there’s a strong possibility that the United States this year will report the lowest murder rate ever recorded, the lowest property rate ever recorded, and the lowest violent crime rate since 1968. [Jeff Asher]

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a federal ban on licensed gun dealers selling handguns to people between the ages of 18 and 20, finding that the regulation has precedent “from English common law to America’s founding and beyond” and thus passes the historical test set by the Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen decision. The ruling is the latest in a series of divergent opinions on age restrictions for guns, a split experts say raises the chances that the Supreme Court will eventually weigh in. [Courthouse News Service]

Shootings near schools are disturbingly common. An analysis of Baltimore Police data shows that, for students there, the threat of violence extends to their commutes. Thousands of students in the city had to wait at stops where at least one violent crime was committed in the last three years during school commuting hours. [The Baltimore Banner]

The trustee overseeing far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s long-running bankruptcy case filed three lawsuits alleging that the Infowars host is trying to shield more than $5 million from creditors, including the relatives of Sandy Hook victims. In 2022, Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families who won defamation lawsuits against Jones over his false claims that the 2012 school shooting never happened. The Sandy Hook families have yet to receive any money from Jones. [Associated Press]

The assassination of longtime State Representative and former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman has prompted lawmakers nationwide to take stock of their safety, as threats against elected officials and candidates continue to escalate. “People treat death threats against government officials as a matter of course until someone is assassinated,” said Michigan Democratic state Representative Laurie Pohutsky. “It’s an impossible position, because the people who are carrying out these attacks want people to leave public office.” [Stateline]

Gun companies — including Smith & Wesson, Glock, and other manufacturers — and the National Rifle Association contributed $2 million to fund a state-owned shooting range in South Dakota. Per the state Department of Game, Fish & Parks, the $20 million complex is slated to open this fall and will be among the largest public shooting ranges in the nation. [South Dakota Searchlight]

293 — the number of reported violent crimes and common assaults on kids ages 11 to 18 during school commuting hours in the 2024-25 school year. The actual number is almost certainly higher; many students don’t report crimes to police. [The Baltimore Banner]

