Across the United States, major cities are touting a downward trend in homicides because of a drop in the number of shootings. Compared to last April, Chicago saw a 24 percent decline, while Baltimore and Philadelphia recorded 30 and 31 percent drops respectively. While different factors contributed to the reduction in crime, city leaders have pointed to the efforts of local community violence intervention groups — groups that may soon face extreme constraints.

Late last month, the Department of Justice announced its plans to sever federal funding grants that help support programs promoting public safety, including gun violence prevention. With cuts totaling $811 million, more than 360 organizations across the country could take a significant financial hit.

The Trace’s Mensah Dean took the pulse of a Philadelphia community organization that was recently notified of $600,000 in grant funds being snatched away. That pool of money, according to the group’s executive director, was for salaries of outreach workers, trusted messengers dedicated to keeping streets safe in Kensington, one of Philly’s most troubled neighborhoods.

Four other organizations in Philadelphia are also facing the loss of federal funds. The cuts come on the heels of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s budget proposal, crafted to provide enough cushion for violence prevention groups to endure the uncertainty of the Trump administration. Community groups that have been informed of grant cuts have a 30-day window to appeal, and while a small number of awards have been revived, uncertainty continues to loom.

What to Know Today

Baltimore ended the month of April with a historic low in homicides, according to citywide data compiled by Open Baltimore, a platform that tracks crime statistics as far back as 2012. Last month’s total represented a consistent trend in the city over the past couple of years — ending 2023 and 2024 with a drop in gun violence the city had not seen since the 1970s. [The Baltimore Banner]

In Delaware, amid the Trump administration’s slashing of $1 billion in mental health grants, Governor Matt Meyer is combating the potential loss of school mental health counselors and psychologists by creating a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety. The office will support existing local programs and help state lawmakers develop gun control laws. [WHYY]

An exhibit featuring people whose lives were lost to gun violence was removed from the headquarters of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Introduced just last year under the Biden administration, the “Faces of Gun Violence” showcased 120 portraits and biographies of shooting victims, including those whose deaths were attributed to domestic violence, school shootings, and suicide. An online version of the exhibit has also been taken down. [NPR]

A violent weekend in Sante Fe, New Mexico, raised concerns about firearms and the hands they land in. Ben Baker, a public safety advisor to the governor’s office, said that he noticed an increase in gun use among young people and people who have been convicted of a felony — citing access to the black and gray market and social media influences. [Santa Fe New Mexican]

A bill seeking to tighten gun control was narrowly voted against by Democratic lawmakers in Hawaii. Had the legislation passed, it would have banned assault rifles in the state. Although assault pistols are illegal, AR-15s and AK47s rifles remain legal. States where high-powered automatic firearms are forbidden include California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Washington. [Newsweek]

At routine checkups, Colorado pediatricians are introducing a new question for children and teens: where are firearms stored at home? The state has seen an increase in the number of gun deaths and injuries among young people between the ages of 0 and 19. A pilot program, “Secure Their Futures,” ensures extra precaution is taken such as keeping guns locked away and having ammunition stored separately. After a wellness visit, pediatricians can give families a free cable lock and additional information about safety practices. [Denver7]

Data Point

15.3 million — the number guns sold in 2024. [The Trace]

Non Sequitur

What you need to know about REAL ID and the May 7 deadline.

After today, state-issued licenses must be REAL ID compliant and are required to fly domestically in the U.S. [PBS]