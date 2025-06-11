The scenes emerging from metro Los Angeles, where largely peaceful protests against the Trump administration’s immigration raids continued amid a law enforcement crackdown, bear a striking resemblance to those that took place five years ago, during the nationwide racial justice reckoning that followed the murder of George Floyd. Police deployed “less lethal” crowd control tactics, using tear gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets against demonstrators. Officers shot one reporter with a rubber bullet in the leg while she was on air.

“Less lethal” is not quite a misnomer; injuries from these weapons are very different from gunshot wounds. But as The Trace’s Brian Freskos reported in the summer of 2020, when it comes to rubber bullets — one of the weapons police often use to quell demonstrations — describing them as entirely “nonlethal” is misleading.

Rubber bullets are designed to inflict blunt force trauma, and they’re infamous for inflicting serious injuries. They can slam into targets with as much force as a baseball traveling at 90mph. Because rubber bullets are less accurate than conventional rounds, they pose enormous risks to innocent bystanders. They can even cause death.

There’s no sign that the temperature in Los Angeles is going down. The Trump administration is sending in military forces — one defense official reportedly told The Intercept that the deployment of Marines was a “provocation” designed to foster a “manufactured crisis” — and California is suing the federal government to stop it. The president is stoking the fire in other ways, too. As Mother Jones noted, in the summer of 2020, Trump used the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” On Monday, he posted an echo of that on his social media platform: “If they spit, we will hit.”

On June 5, the Supreme Court blocked the Mexican government’s lawsuit against American gunmakers, ruling that the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act shields the companies from liability. But Mexico has another case that’s still undecided: A lawsuit against five Arizona gun shops and distributors, which Mexico accuses of facilitating gun trafficking across the border. [KJZZ]

The Trump administration cut about $500 million in grant funding to hundreds of crime prevention organizations nationwide. Gun violence intervention workers worry that as summer approaches, the loss of funding will reverse the progress toward ending gun violence, especially since high temperatures have been linked to higher crime rates. [USA TODAY]

A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows that after the Supreme Court limited local governments’ ability to restrict gun ownership in 2010, gun deaths of children rose in cities with more lenient gun laws. While examining a 13-year period after the ruling, experts found that the projected figure for people under 18 who died by firearms was exceeded by 7,400. [The New York Times]

After fatal school shootings, do pro-gun political action committees contribute more? In a new study, experts found that pro-gun PACs increase contributions by 30.2 percent to candidates in districts with fatal school shootings. However, they showed no significant response to nonfatal and mass shootings. [National Bureau of Economic Research]

2,581 — the number of youth gun deaths in 2023. [The Trace]

