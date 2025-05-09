When Estela Díaz lost her son, Fernando Zadkiel Vega-Díaz, to gun violence, the police did not allow her to touch him because his body was being used as evidence. That experience, she said, was cold and insensitive. At the time, she didn’t know it would help prepare her for the Cook County court system, where seeking justice would force her to relive trauma.

Díaz is one of many gun violence survivors in Chicago who have experienced harm firsthand and have endured a judicial process they say is impersonal and traumatic. To counter this, Diaz believes survivors should know what to expect when walking into court proceedings.

To understand the experience, The Trace’s Justin Agrelo spoke with six experts — victim advocates and survivors — to learn how people can better prepare for the court process after losing a loved one or surviving a shooting. They suggested having a plan before every court appearance, leaning on people who can provide support, and bracing for the blunt, unfiltered nature of a trial.

Read more of what to expect of the Cook County court system here.

An Expert Guide to the Cook County Court System: Chicago shooting survivors and advocates share tips for navigating the judicial process.

Democrats to Trump: Restore Gun Violence Prevention Funding: In a letter, Congressional lawmakers pressed the administration to reverse its sudden cancellation of more than $150 million for community programs.

NY town official accused of shooting lost DoorDash driver who knocked on his door: The 24-year-old driver was shot in the back when he approached John J. Reilly III’s Chester, NY, home on May 2, police said. [New York Post]

Afghan refugee who worked alongside US troops killed over a parking spot in Texas: After fighting for this country, he lost his life over a parking spot. [New York Post]

How Baltimore is saving lives by offering young men resources when they put down the guns: This organization is using a “carrot and stick” approach that offers resources and social services to those most likely to become involved in crime. [Associated Press]

Memorial to victims of gun violence taken down at ATF headquarters: The “Faces of Gun Violence” memorial was installed at ATF in 2024 to remind the workforce of the human toll. [Washington Post]

Majority of Americans Experience Some Form of Gun Violence in Person: Rutgers researchers conduct a national study on racial disparities in direct and media-based exposure among U.S. adults. [Rutgers]

Dr. Cameisha Clark, 35, was known as a strong advocate for gun safety and created an Atlanta-based organization dedicated to the cause called C Squared. A three-time graduate of Clark Atlanta University, she was recently promoted to dean of student affairs at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California. On May 2, Clark was killed in what police call an execution-style shooting by a former Spartan security guard who also is accused of shooting her assistant. The suspect was taken into custody a few hours later. After three days in the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Months prior to the shooting, she was recognized by CAU for her career. [FOX5 Atlanta]

Jens Ludwig, director of the University of Chicago Crime Lab, looks at the root cause of gun violence and its solution in his new book, “Unforgiving Places: The Unexpected Origins of American Gun Violence.” While examining shootings, he argues that most firearm violence is not premeditated. Instead, it stems from conflict or retaliation from past conflict and is impulsive.

Ludwig suggests creating community spaces, increasing foot traffic, creating public safety through peer training, and more. In his writing, he examines the current solutions provided for gun violence and gives alternatives that could point in the direction of success. Ludwig spoke with The Trace’s Rita Oceguera about his solutions-focused writing. Read more here.

“It’s all about wanting to fit in. I’m not sure where they are getting guns from, but I know it’s a big deal to have one. They also want to be a part of a community, or are trying to find a space where they feel safe, and it ends up being in a bad environment.”

— Reece Jackson-Roane, a participant in Imani Star Development programs, on why there has been a rise in teen-driven gun violence in Philadelphia despite a drop in shootings across the city, to The Trace