Last weekend, largely peaceful protests against President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign took place in the Los Angeles area, after federal immigration agents captured dozens of people during raids in three locations. Trump responded with force, taking the legally dubious step of sending National Guard troops and, later, Marines to the city, ostensibly to “protect” federal employees and property. The protests have since spread across the country, and rallies against Trump administration policies are planned in hundreds of cities on Saturday, set to coincide with an extravagant military parade in Washington, D.C. The governors of Texas and Missouri have activated their National Guards.

Sending the military to respond to protesters is wrought with perils. The Marines ordered to Los Angeles had not finished instruction on less-lethal weapons and domestic use of force. As The Marshall Project reported, research shows that militarized responses tend to make protests more volatile. More broadly, the job of the military is not crowd control — it is to know how to fight and kill.

There are some apt historical parallels to the situation unfolding today. One of them took place 55 years ago, when Ohio’s Republican governor summoned the National Guard to deal with students demonstrating against the Vietnam War at Kent State University. Guard members shot and killed four students, and wounded another nine.

The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia spoke with Brian VanDeMark, a history professor and author of the book “Kent State: An American Tragedy,” about the parallels between 1970 and today. There is good reason to believe that protests this weekend will not end in live gunfire, thanks to some of the lessons learned at Kent State. Of the commonalities, VanDeMark told Mascia: “The general point I wish to make, without directing it at a particular individual, is that the choice of words used to describe a situation has consequences. Leaders have positions of responsibility and authority. They have a responsibility to try to keep the situation under control.”

From The Trace

With Troops in Los Angeles, Echoes of the Kent State Massacre: The 1970 shooting of student demonstrators underscores the risks of President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the military against protesters, a history professor explains.

Ohio’s Innovative Approach to Protecting Domestic Violence Survivors: Its unorthodox strategy is among a slate of state efforts to address intimate partner gun violence.

11 (More) Books to Help You Understand Gun Violence in the U.S.: A couple of years ago, a Trace reader asked for recommendations of books that survey the gun violence issue as a whole. We decided it was time to update the list.

The Trace Is Hiring a Multimedia Producer: This new role will help guide The Trace’s presence on video-focused platforms.

What We’re Reading

Domestic abusers could have an easier path to getting gun rights back under a Trump proposal: Democratic lawmakers and gun violence prevention groups say that jettisoning the current process may be dangerous for women. [The 19th]

Empty Desks: How Washington, D.C.’s failure to curb truancy in middle schools fueled the biggest youth crime surge in a generation. [The Washington Post]

Why I Think Murder Is Plunging: Crime researcher Jeff Asher explains the factors he believes are contributing to a historic decline in murder. [Jeff Asher]

The Private Citizens Who Want to Help Trump Deport Migrants: For years, right-wing civilians have eagerly patrolled the border. Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, has hinted that he might enlist their help. [The New Yorker]

Gun Deaths of Children Rose in States That Loosened Gun Laws, Study Finds: Researchers looked at firearm fatalities in the 13 years immediately after the Supreme Court limited local governments’ ability to restrict gun ownership. [The New York Times]

Schumer targets Trump budget bill on gun silencers deregulation: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will fight to strike a provision making gun silencers more easily accessible from the GOP’s budget bill. [Axios]

In Memoriam

Andrew Noel Farias, 18, was just starting that hazy transition between childhood and adulthood: He had just received his diploma from San Marcos High School, and he was headed to Texas State University, a college in town, this fall. He was shot and killed late last month at a graduation party. Farias was “always smiling, full of love, compassion, and kindness,” family members remembered. His high school football coach described him as a strong competitor and leader, someone who lived life the same way he played: courageously. Like a lot of teenagers, he loved his car — a Dodge Charger — and the freedom and sanctuary it provided him. He was a momma’s boy. “He had the biggest smile,” his mother said. “He was such a loving, responsible, and hardworking baby.”

Spotlight on Solutions

The proportion of kids ages 12 to 17 who carry a gun hasn’t changed much in recent years, but the number of young people arrested for possessing a weapon — not for using it — has increased. At the same time, young people are increasingly getting swept up in gun violence, as both victims and perpetrators. There are many reasons a young person might feel they need to pick up a gun, but only a small subset will ever use it. The challenge: How do you reduce youth gun violence without harming kids who may never fire their weapon?

A new report from The Sentencing Project examines how firearm carrying and gun violence among young people has changed over the past decade, and offers some promising approaches for effectively preventing violence and reducing the number of kids incarcerated for simply having a gun.

Pull Quote

“The application of force is inherently unpredictable. It’s inherently uncontrollable. And very often the consequences of using it are terrible human suffering.”

— Brian VanDeMark, a history professor and the author of the book “Kent State: An American Tragedy,” on sending the military to protests, to The Trace