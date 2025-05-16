As gun violence in the United States has declined from the historic heights of the early 2020s, the national conversation about the crisis has faded, too. But that doesn’t mean the epidemic has been solved — a fact people affected by shootings and those tasked with caring for the wounded know well. A new study from CDC researchers illustrates the stubbornness of the problem, The Trace’s Fairriona Magee reported this week, showing that hospitals treated 93,022 shooting injuries from 2018 to 2023. That amounts to an emergency room in the U.S. treating at least one gunshot wound every half-hour.

The authors of the study, which primarily looked at time periods when gunshot wounds peak, concluded that knowing when shooting injuries are highest can help to more effectively deploy care and implement violence prevention strategies. Among the strategies the researchers pointed to were homegrown solutions like hospital-based violence intervention programs and community violence intervention programs. As The Trace’s Chip Brownlee reports, a recent analysis of New York City’s violence interruption network, the Crisis Management System, provides more evidence for the efficacy of CVI: A report by the Comptroller’s Office found that, from 2012 to 2024, police precincts with CMS-funded programs saw 20 percent fewer shootings than would be expected without them.

The CDC study also nodded to the relationship between gun violence and climate, finding that monthly rates for shooting injuries were highest in July. The Trace’s Mensah M. Dean has a story this week on a local response to that: Philadelphia’s “clean and green” initiatives. Mayor Cherelle Parker has made environmental initiatives a key component of her administration, saying they can improve quality of life issues, including gun violence — a strategy that’s backed by a growing body of research. But as Dean reports, the Parker administration’s efforts are still a work in progress.

From The Trace

What We’re Reading

In Memoriam

Qidere Johnson, 30, was on the way up. Known by his moniker LGP Qua, the Philadelphia rapper had made a name for himself with lyrics speaking out against violence. His mom was waiting for him to celebrate Mother’s Day when he was shot and killed. He called himself the “voice of the youth”: As LGP Qua, his music highlighted the struggles and strengths of young Philadelphians; he wanted to speak truth to power and steer kids in a positive direction. “He was bringing so much light. He was encouraging these young people,” a friend said. “He wanted to give sneakers, to buy water ice. He understood the craziness and systematic issues like these communities face and refused to let people dictate that these kids can’t change their lives.”

Spotlight on Solutions

In September 2020, Tina Sykes Mosley lost her son Marcus, a 28-year-old expecting father, to gun violence. In the years since, Mosley has kept his memory close: Every day, she looks at a photo of Marcus that sits in the living room of her Charlotte, North Carolina-area home. She’s also worked to make sure that other mothers in her situation have access to support, resources, and community as they mourn their loss. That’s the purpose of the nonprofit she founded after her son’s death: Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support, or M.A.R.C.U.S. for short.

Now, Mosely’s organization is partnering with the Union County District’s Attorney’s Office to create a local Homicide Victims Assistance Support Group. WCNC Charlotte has more.

Pull Quote

“These guys are able to reach people in the streets that most people are not able to reach. They have some reputable guys on their team who are able to say, ‘I don’t think you should do that. There’s no need for you guys to have guns, or to have a shootout, or to have a fight.’”

— Bilal Jacks, a barber in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, on the work of community violence interrupters, to The Trace