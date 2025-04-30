Go beyond the headlines. Your weekly briefing on gun violence.

In Cleveland, activists are calling on officials to establish a dedicated gun violence prevention office, as young people in the city die from shootings at alarming rates, The Trace’s Josiah Bates reports.

Over the past decade, local leaders have created intervention and prevention programs, done outreach work among young people, and provided mental health support to those in need. This seems to have contributed to an overall decline in shootings across the city, but activists say they need more organized support. Often, they say, it can feel like local groups are competing for resources, but a city Office of Gun Violence Prevention would help address that isolation — and curb shootings.

Since the Trump administration eliminated the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, many cities have taken matters into their own hands by creating their own. Across the nation, prevention offices are helping coordinate local violence prevention initiatives, funding programs, and driving policy changes.

“Having one dedicated gun violence prevention office will make us more intentional,” Myesha Watkins, who runs the anti-violence group Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, told Bates. The office would be able to call a family and deploy resources effectively.” Learn more about gun violence prevention efforts in Cleveland.

What to Know Today

The Cleveland City Council has declared gun violence a public health crisis. From 2019 to 2024, there have been 953 homicides, 825 of those victims were Black according to Councilmember Richard A. Starr. The resolution comes a few days before the first week of May, which is recognized as Gun Violence Survivors Week in the city. [Cleveland19]

A judge ruled that California must allow nonresidents to apply for a concealed carry weapon permit in the state, making the permit available to out-of-state visitors. Applicants would have to be a member of Second Amendment Foundation, Gun Owners of America, or the Gun Owners of California, and are bound by all California laws. [Reason]

One person was killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting at Elizabeth City State University, in eastern North Carolina, after a school-sponsored festival early on Sunday. Four of the six sustained gunshot wounds; the others were injured in the “subsequent commotion,” the university said. [CNN/USA TODAY/The Virginian-Pilot]

Texas lawmakers are advancing legislation to exempt police officers from being charged with deadly conduct for actions taken in line of duty. Few officers have been convicted of deadly conduct in recent history. [The Texas Tribune]

Survivors of the 2022 mass shooting on a subway car in Brooklyn are suing the gunmaker Glock, alleging that the shooting was a “direct” result of the company’s marketing practices. In their lawsuit, Furong Hu and Zhuoxuan Ye claimed the gun manufacturer failed to “stop the glorification of Glock” in the media, further endangering the public. [New York Post]

Data Point

Over 80 percent — the proportion of homicides in Cleveland that involve a gun [The Trace]

