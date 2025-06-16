On Saturday morning, Americans woke up to horrifying news. Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman, the top Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party member of the state House, and her husband, Mark, had been assassinated in their home in suburban Minneapolis. Governor Tim Walz described the fatal shooting as an apparent act of political violence. Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also attacked in their home in nearby Champlin. John, a fellow DFL Party member, and Yvette were shot multiple times; they survived, and were awake on Sunday.

Here’s what we know about the events in Minnesota as of Monday morning: The suspect apparently impersonated law enforcement on Saturday, prompting a shelter-in-place order in which residents were told not to answer their door for police unless they saw two officers together, or to call 911 to confirm an officer’s identity. Law enforcement officials said that after a shootout with the suspect at Hortman’s home, they searched an SUV that resembled a police vehicle. Inside, they found a “hit list” of “prominent pro-choice individuals in Minnesota, including many Democratic lawmakers,” sources told The Minnesota Star Tribune. The car also allegedly contained flyers for the “No Kings” protests against Trump administration policies that drew hundreds of thousands nationwide on Saturday.

On Sunday, police apprehended the suspect, who was on foot in the woods near his home. He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and two counts of second-degree attempted murder. According to the criminal complaint, police recovered at least four firearms registered to him.

The alleged shooter has been affiliated with at least one evangelical Christian organization. While he claimed to lead a private security company that offers armed guards in cars that resemble police vehicles, NPR found “no record of the firm having clients or providing any services.” His roommate told the Star Tribune that the suspect “bought a couple of cars and maybe some uniforms,” but the firm “was never a real company.”

The killing of Hortman and her husband is the latest in a string of political violence. Threats against public officials have risen to alarming levels in recent years. Some lawmakers are spending tens of thousands of dollars on personal security. Minnesota Representative Angie Craig told the Star Tribune that she doesn’t “do public events anymore without private security or police presence in my own district. … It’s just become part of what we do.” The attacks on Hortman and Hoffman came eight years to the day after U.S. Representative Steve Scalise and three others were shot at a GOP House baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Hortman served as speaker of the Minnesota House from 2018 to 2024. She led the Legislature’s lower chamber through a period with rare Democratic control of the state House, Senate, and Governor’s Office, during which DFL lawmakers passed a wish list of progressive policies, including protections for trans people and abortion rights, funding for public transportation, legalizing recreational marijuana, and providing paid family and medical leave. As The Trace’s Chip Brownlee reported in 2023, gun reform wasn’t left off the list: Lawmakers approved not only a red flag law, but also universal background checks, one of the largest investments in community violence intervention programs, and legislation to crack down on machine gun conversion devices.

“She is indisputably the most consequential and impactful speaker of the House in Minnesota history,” said former Minnesota State Representative Pat Garofalo, a Republican. He added: “Melissa Hortman is exactly the kind of person that Minnesotans want to have in elected office. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, you agree or disagree with her, she’d always tell you where she stood and she had a great sense of humor.”

Hours after the assassination in Minnesota, the Texas Department of Public Safety said it had arrested one person in connection to “credible threats” against state lawmakers who were planning to attend the “No Kings” protest at the state Capitol in Austin. The agency said there was no additional threat. [The Texas Tribune]

A “No Kings” marcher was struck and killed by gunfire during a protest on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Police said they arrested a man who they said intended to incite violence at the event and allegedly had an AR-15-style rifle and a gas mask, though investigators say he did not fire a shot. Two other armed people wearing high-visibility vests, who law enforcement believes were part of non-police “peacekeeping” efforts, confronted the man after they noticed him pulling out his rifle. One of the peacekeepers fired at the suspect, striking him but also fatally wounding 39-year-old bystander Arthur Folasa Ah Loo. Police booked the suspect on suspicion of murder for “conduct that create[d] a grave risk of death to another individual and thereby cause[d] the death of the other individual,” but he had not been formally charged as of Sunday afternoon. [KUER/The Salt Lake Tribune]

At least 16 states are suing the Trump administration over its agreement to permit the sale of forced reset triggers, a matchbook-sized device that enables semiautomatic rifles to fire faster than M16 machine guns, alleging that returning the devices to the market would violate federal law and worsen gun violence. As The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia reported, experts are divided over how much practical impact the change will have. [Associated Press]

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court last week revived a lawsuit against the FBI over a “wrong house” raid. In 2017, agents burst into an Atlanta home with flash-bang grenades and guns drawn, handcuffing an occupant before they realized their mistake. The ruling means plaintiffs can continue their suit under a law that serves as one of the few ways to hold federal officials accountable. [NBC]

An Alabama sheriff who has been embroiled in accusations of abuse was indicted and arrested for allegedly hiring six deputies he knew were not certified to serve as law enforcement. The case concerns officers who were hired as a jailer, a deputy sheriff, and school resource officers, all of whom were allowed to carry a gun and badge. [AL.com]

A 2024 Tennessee law that made threats against schools a felony has led to students being arrested for noncredible threats. Despite outcry in Tennessee, two states — Georgia and New Mexico — passed similar laws. [ProPublica]

In 2023, police in Washington, D.C., made more than 500 arrests of people under age 18 for violent crimes. Violent crime calmed the following year, but kids are still concerned about their safety. Middle school students explain what it’s like to grow up with the fear of violence. [The Washington Post]

A Cuyahoga County, Ohio, sheriff’s deputy who has fired at two teenagers in the past year resigned from a previous law enforcement job after he failed field training and struggled in “stressful situations,” personnel records show. Police experts say the deputy’s record and body camera footage of the shootings show numerous red flags. Sheriff Harold Pretel did not say if officials in his department reviewed the deputy’s past personnel files. [The Marshall Project]

9,474 — the number of investigations opened by Capitol Police into threats against members of Congress, their families, and staffers in 2024. That’s up from about 8,000 in 2023 and 7,500 in 2022, and almost on par with the 9,625 threats of 2021, the year of the January 6 attack. [Axios]

