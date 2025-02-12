My colleagues and I are always working to ensure The Trace is the best it can be. We evolve our coverage based on new understandings of best practices, through engagement tools that help us see which individual stories matter most to our audience, and — most importantly, in my opinion — by directly asking readers to weigh in with feedback.

That’s what I’m here to talk about today: We’re currently running our 2025 reader survey. Can you take a few minutes to let us know how we’re doing? Your answers will help us better understand who we’re reaching, what your needs are, and how we can better serve you and everyone interested in America’s gun issue.

Whether you love us or hate us, think we’re doing just fine or have areas of improvement, your responses will give us critical insights into what you expect (and want) from The Trace — and how we can continue evolving to better serve our mission, and your needs.

Thank you for your readership, your feedback, and your time. We’re so grateful that you’re here.