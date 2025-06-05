The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked Mexico’s lawsuit against American gunmakers.

The June 5 decision is likely to mark the end of a yearslong legal battle in which Mexico attempted to hold American gunmakers accountable for violence committed within its borders. The justices unanimously ruled that a federal law named the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or PLCAA, shields the gunmakers from liability.

PLCAA generally prohibits lawsuits against the gun industry for harm resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse of firearms by a third party. The law, signed by President George W. Bush in 2005, includes a carve-out known as the “predicate exception.” It allows lawsuits to move forward if a manufacturer or seller knowingly violated a state or federal law governing the sale or marketing of guns.

In its lawsuit, Mexico alleged that seven gun manufacturers — including Smith & Wesson, Glock, and Colt — and one distributor “aided and abetted” rogue gun dealers who made illegal sales to traffickers, ultimately arming drug cartels and fueling rampant violence in Mexico.

The Supreme Court found that Mexico failed to spell out exactly how the gunmakers knowingly helped dealers break the law. The suit did not identify specific dealers or plausibly explain how the defendants would have known about or aided in illegal acts.

“Mexico has not met that bar,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan, one of the court’s three liberal justices and the decision’s author. “Its complaint does not plausibly allege the kind of ‘conscious … and culpable participation in another’s wrongdoing’ needed to make out an aiding-and-abetting charge.”

Mexico also accused the gunmakers of intentionally marketing their weapons to stimulate cartel demand. That included producing military-style assault weapons and firearms with names or features appealing to cartels. Colt, for example, makes several 38 caliber pistols with names inspired by the cartels or Mexican history, including the Super “El Jefe,” the Super “El Grito,” and the 1911 Super Emiliano Zapata.

“Those products are both widely legal and bought by many ordinary consumers,” Kagan wrote. “The manufacturers cannot be charged with assisting in criminal acts just because Mexican cartel members like those guns too.”

Representatives for the Mexican Foreign Ministry and attorneys for the gun manufacturers did not respond to requests for comment. Lawrence Keane, the general counsel for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the gun industry’s trade group, said in a statement that the decision is a “tremendous victory for the firearm industry and the rule of law.”

Jonathan Lowy, the president of Global Action on Gun Violence who helped Mexico craft its legal strategy and served as co-counsel, told The Trace that the only reason the Supreme Court ruled against Mexico was because PLCAA afforded special protections to the gun industry. “That makes lawsuits against gun manufacturers harder to bring than against any other industry or people in the United States, and that’s unjust and un-American,” he said. “It allows companies to profit off the criminal market without accountability.”

Mexico has a severe gun violence problem, which its government says is fueled by firearms trafficked from north of the border. The country has only two gun stores and sales are highly restricted, but gun traffickers frequently purchase firearms in the U.S. and deliver them to drug cartels in Mexico. According to the lawsuit, as many as 90 percent of the guns recovered at crime scenes in Mexico originated in the U.S.

The Supreme Court’s decision leaves intact the high bar for suing the gun industry, but the justices stopped short of endorsing the gunmakers’ more sweeping claims of immunity that would have made it even more difficult to sue them.

Eric Ruben, a law professor at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law, said the court’s decision confirms that gunmakers aren’t totally protected from lawsuits. “It’s enough if they were just accomplices to someone else who committed the crime,” he said. “But future plaintiffs are going to have to be more specific about what the underlying crime was and would have to make a stronger showing that the defendant — in this case, it’s the gun industry — was purposefully assisting third-party criminal conduct.”

The Supreme Court remanded Mexico’s lawsuit to district court. Lowy said Mexico’s attorneys are reviewing the court’s ruling to see if they can modify the lawsuit and keep the case alive.