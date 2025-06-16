Go beyond the headlines. Your weekly briefing on gun violence.

On June 14, Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman was fatally shot alongside her husband in what law enforcement is calling a “political assassination.” The suspect also shot and wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Both lawmakers are Democrats.

The suspect appears to have held politically conservative views, which is indicative of a recent trend. As The Trace has reported, over the past decade firearms have surpassed explosives as the weapon of choice for far-right and anti-Semitic extremists, who have used gun culture and gun-rights rhetoric to attract new recruits.

Police said the suspect in the lawmakers’ shootings also may have planned to target anti-Trump “No Kings” protests. Chillingly, in the hours after the shootings, several people, at least some of them counterprotesters, were arrested with guns at “No Kings” demonstrations across the country.

In Salt Lake City, a volunteer security guard fired a handgun to try to subdue a man wielding an AR-15-style rifle. The guard missed, unintentionally killing a bystander: Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, the first Samoan fashion designer to appear on “Project Runway.” The AR-15 owner was arrested for his role in Ah Loo’s death.

At the Capitol building in Phoenix, police detained a masked man wearing an “American Made” T-shirt after he took out a handgun during an argument with protesters and pointed it at the crowd. Witnesses said he was a Trump supporter.

A woman wearing a Trump hat while yelling and pushing her way through the crowd at a demonstration in Pueblo, Colorado, unbuttoned her gun holster when confronted by a volunteer security guard. He tackled her to the ground while a second guard disarmed her. She was later arrested.

In Nashville, a 19-year-old counterprotester pulled out a handgun while arguing with demonstrators at the Tennessee State Capitol. He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Police arrested a man in La Quinta, California, who posted a social media threat to perpetrate a shooting at a rally in nearby Palm Springs. Police seized a firearm at his home.

A man was arrested in El Paso, Texas, after driving by a protest with a handgun displayed on his dashboard. Police say he believed a protester had attacked his car.