With the assassination of longtime State Representative and former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, the state lost a staunch gun reform advocate, according to advocates and her colleagues.

Hortman served in the state House for 20 years. She ascended to minority leader in 2017 and then speaker two years later. A member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party — as the Democratic Party is known in the state — she advocated vociferously for tighter gun laws. “We clearly have a gun violence problem in this country, and there are things we can do about it, and we did them,” Hortman told Minnesota Reformer last year after her party passed a slew of gun reform legislation.

Hortman’s friend and colleague, State Representative Kaohly Vang Her, said gun violence prevention was one of Hortman’s leading concerns. “A lot of leaders show up to events and doorknocks, give the rah-rah speeches, and then they leave. That was not Melissa,” Vang Her said. “She talked to thousands of people every year. She knew what was important to Minnesotans. And gun violence prevention was one of those issues.”

Hortman was killed, along with her husband, Mark, in the early morning hours of June 14 after an armed man dressed as a police officer knocked on the door of their Brooklyn Park home. The suspected shooter — who was arrested the next day — is also accused of shooting and wounding State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home in Champlin.

The top federal prosecutor in Minnesota, acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson, called Hortman’s killing a “political assassination.”

Hortman had a hand in passing several pivotal gun reform bills during her time in the Legislature, a Trace review of her record found. Last year she helped increase penalties for straw purchasing, a term for when a person buys a gun for someone prohibited from possessing one. The bill also banned binary triggers, devices that double a semiautomatic gun’s rate of fire. The measure came after a shooter used a binary trigger to kill three first responders during a domestic standoff in Burnsville, south of Minneapolis. The gun in that shooting was also acquired through a straw purchase.

Colleagues credit the legislative successes to Hortman’s strategic leadership and her willingness to push ahead despite her party’s slim majority. “‘When you have the political capital and the authority, you do it,’” Vang Her recalled Hortman saying. “She was fearless.”

In 2018, when Republicans were in charge of the state House, Hortman excoriated them for failing to pass “common-sense gun safety measures” after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and wounded as many others. “Other states are taking meaningful action to pass common-sense gun safety measures,” she said. “Republicans in Minnesota are so far blocking progress to keep Minnesotans safe.”

Hortman credited the state GOP’s failure to address gun safety with the defeat they subsequently took at the polls, where voters restored Democrats to power in the House. The following year — Hortman’s first as speaker, she co-authored bills to require background checks on more gun sales and to establish a red flag law that allows families and law enforcement to request a court order temporarily disarming someone who poses a danger. Both bills passed in 2023, alongside a measure that set aside $71 million for community-based gun violence intervention.

After Hortman’s killing, former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who was severely wounded in a 2011 mass shooting at a congressional event, eulogized Hortman on social media as “a true public servant who dedicated her life building a better, safer Minnesota.”

Maggiy Emery, the executive director of the gun reform group Protect Minnesota, said the nature of Hortman’s death was a tragic coda to a career spent fighting against violence. “It’s darkly ironic that she was killed by guns after spending so much of her time and energy and capacity as a lawmaker and as a caucus leader trying to prevent incidents like this from happening,” Emery said. “I hope that she knew that her efforts saved the lives of a lot of Minnesotans. And I’m just so sorry that they didn’t save hers.”

Police said the suspect in the lawmakers’ shootings also may have planned to target anti-Trump “No Kings” protests. Investigators found a notebook listing the names of 45 state and federal elected officials, abortion providers, and advocates whom they believe the suspect also planned to target.

“It’s just a really scary time,” Emery said. “To wake up to the news and hear that there’s a manifesto and that there are activists on it and to have to wonder, ‘Is my name on the list? Who else that I care about is on the list?’ — it’s just something that I never thought I’d have to face.”