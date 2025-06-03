As gun violence surged in cities across the country after the start of the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd, shootings rose even more steeply in Lansing, Michigan. The worst period came in 2021, when the rate of fatal shootings reached 20 per 100,000 residents, two points higher than the national rate.

“That wave was so devastating,” said Marlon Beard, a community activist in Lansing whose 17-year-old son, Marshawn, was shot and killed in 2021. “We all kind of asked ourselves what we can do about it.”

In response, city officials and community groups raised enough money from federal grants and the city to establish a local Advance Peace program, a national violence intervention method that identifies known shooters, with support from the police, and enrolls them in an 18-month fellowship. By late 2022, violence interrupters hit the ground in southwest Lansing, mentoring, conducting skills training, and providing job opportunities to 15 participants.

Within months, police data showed a decline in shootings. To better understand the program’s efficacy, Advance Peace leaders commissioned a study by the Michigan Public Health Institute and Michigan State University. The study, published in March, found a 19 percent decrease in all shooting incidents from October 2022 to September 2024. More specifically, it found a 52 percent decline in fatal shootings and a 10 percent decline in nonfatal shootings.

But the overall drop also coincided with a national decrease in gun violence as the pandemic receded. Determining how much of the decline was due to intervention and how much it reflected national trends remains a key part of the puzzle in understanding gun violence trends in Lansing and similar cities. The end of the pandemic also heralded the federal Build Back Better Act, which included $5 billion for community violence intervention work, along with less direct funding that strengthened the social safety net that is crucial in many communities with disproportionate rates of gun deaths.

That widespread funding anchored programs like this one. The first 18-month Advance Peace fellowship started in late 2022 with 15 fellows on the southwest side, where shootings were most prevalent. Fatal shootings and nonfatal shootings fell by 38 percent and 32 percent, respectively, in that area. But the drop in fatal shootings was greater in the three sections of the city where Advance Peace didn’t have an initial presence, raising questions about the program’s influence. The southwest did, however, have the largest reduction in nonfatal shootings compared to the other areas.

According to the Lansing study, Advance Peace effectively engaged with the people most likely to pick up a gun, who were identified through family members, friends, other activists, law enforcement, and people recently released from jails and prisons. More than 90 percent of participants no longer use guns to go on the offensive, said Paul Elam, the chief strategy officer at the Michigan Public Health Institute and a key member of the team that implemented the program in Lansing. Elam later took a step back from street-level engagement to join the research team.

“We have evidence that this works,” he said. “We have the evidence to prove that a public health approach works.”

Joseph Richardson, a gun violence researcher and professor at the University of Maryland, said the Advance Peace model can be successful, but more data is needed to show that the program was driving the drop in shootings. “There were significant reductions in fatal shootings where they weren’t doing their work,” Richardson said, but added that continued research of community violence intervention programs is crucial to better understanding “the role a CVI group plays locally. That’s how we learn what steps need to be taken to implement the work properly.”

The second fellowship, which covers the entire city, started in July 2024 and will continue working with 55 fellows until December, when the Trump administration’s termination of $169 million in grants for violence intervention and community safety programs leaves cities like Lansing to scramble for alternatives. Half of Advance Peace Lansing’s funding comes from federal grants, and its leaders are now strategizing about how to raise enough money to sustain the organization’s 22-person staff and $3.5 million annual budget.

“If you remove that intervention piece, gun violence will go up again,” said Michael McKissic, who runs Mikey23, a nonprofit gun violence prevention program that trains young people in trades like construction, plumbing, and electrical work. “We need that intervention. Our organization can’t do that, other organizations can’t do it. You need those individuals who are going to go in and show them the error of their ways.”

The study showed that fatal shootings decreased by 19 percent more in Lansing from 2022 to 2024 than they did nationally — when gun violence was already dropping across the country post-pandemic. But the city’s rate of nonfatal shootings fluctuated, ending with a 15 percent decline in 2024. Richardson said this is the kind of discrepancy that requires more analysis, but that continued research will be more difficult after the cuts from the federal government.

Elam and the other authors of the study said gun violence prevention has always been an uphill battle, and hope the promising declines don’t cause leaders to disengage with gun violence prevention. They also emphasized the positive feedback they’ve gotten from residents who say their boots-on-the-ground work has built trust, as well as city leaders, police, and the fellows themselves, most of whom are under 18 years old.

“We can talk to them,” one of the 16-year-old fellows told The Trace, referring to Advance Peace’s credible messengers. “They care about us, they’re there for us.”