The Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in New York Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen required modern gun laws to correspond with the nation’s “history and tradition” of firearm regulation. As part of his series “The Bruen Era,” Trace reporter Chip Brownlee has reported on how the decision has led to new research revealing parallels between today’s gun laws and those enacted more than a century ago. Below is a brief timeline of significant events in American gun history.

1200s

Gunpowder and Early Firearms

Europeans begin using gunpowder, leading to early firearm designs.

1600s

Flintlock Advancements

The more reliable flintlock ignition system replaces the cumbersome matchlock, making single-shot muskets, rifles, and pistols more reliable. Inventive gunsmiths develop multishot firearms, though these remain largely experimental curiosities until the 19th century.

1633

Prohibition on Sales to Native Americans

Massachusetts prohibits the transfer of firearms, gunpowder, and ammunition to Native Americans. Similar laws are later adopted by other colonies and states.

1679

Regulation of Alcohol and Firearms at Gatherings

Colonies begin regulating or prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcohol in conjunction with firearms, particularly at militia training days or in public spaces.

1740

Restrictions on Enslaved and Free Black Persons

South Carolina bans enslaved people and free Black people from keeping or carrying guns without a license or written permission from their slaveholder or a local justice of the peace. Other states later adopt similar laws.

1783

Limits on Loaded Firearms in the Home

Massachusetts enacts a law that prohibits storing a loaded weapon in a home.

1791

The Second Amendment

The U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment is ratified. It states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

1830s

Multishot, Repeating Firearms and Public Carry Prohibitions

Samuel Colt patents his repeating revolver. Other inventors develop numerous breech-loading designs (firearms loaded closer to the trigger rather than through the muzzle), moving toward more practical, widely available multishot weapons.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts restricts carrying guns in public, with limited exceptions for people with reasonable cause to fear attack. Other states follow.

1860

Reliable “High-Capacity” Rifles

Oliver Winchester’s New Haven Arms Company develops the “Henry” rifle, the world’s first reliable firearm with a capacity greater than 10 rounds.

1868

The Fourteenth Amendment

The Fourteenth Amendment is ratified. Over time, it applies the Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment, to the states.

1871

Restrictions on Public Carry

Texas prohibits carrying firearms under most circumstances. Missouri restricts carrying handguns in St. Louis without a permit from local authorities. In subsequent decades, most states enact license-to-carry laws.

1884

The Maxim Machine Gun

Hiram Maxim develops the first truly automatic machine gun. Detachable ammunition magazines, early semiautomatic guns, and smokeless gunpowder would emerge in the late 1880s and 1890s.

1920s

Widespread Semiautomatic and Automatic Weapons

Semiautomatic rifles and handguns from companies like Colt and Winchester become more widely available. The Thompson submachine gun, known as the Tommy Gun, enters the civilian market.

1927

State Prohibitions on Machine Guns

Rhode Island passes a law prohibiting the manufacture and sale of automatic machine guns. Other states later pass similar bans.

1934

The First Major Federal Gun Control Law

The National Firearms Act seeks to curb Prohibition-era gang violence by regulating weapons deemed particularly dangerous — like machine guns and sawed-off shotguns — through taxation and registration. In 1938, the Federal Firearms Act bans gun sales to people convicted of felonies and requires gun dealers and manufacturers to be licensed.

1939

The First Significant Second Amendment Case

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court holds in United States v. Miller that the Second Amendment doesn’t confer an individual right to guns and protects ownership of guns only if they have a “reasonable relationship” to militia service.

1968

More Prohibitions on Gun Ownership

The Gun Control Act extensively regulates interstate gun commerce and prohibits sales to people adjudicated as mentally ill, users of illegal drugs, undocumented immigrants, and people dishonorably discharged from the military.

1993

Federal Background Checks

The Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, known as the Brady Bill, mandates federal background checks for firearm purchases from licensed sellers.

2008

An Individual Right

In District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court rules 5-4 that people have a right to possess firearms for self-defense, but that this right is not unlimited and certain regulations (like for felons) are “presumptively lawful.”

2022

A Right to Public Carry and the History Test

In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, the Supreme Court decides that people have a right to carry handguns in public for self-defense, and that gun regulations must be consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. Two days later, President Joe Biden signs the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years.

2024

Aligning With Historical Principles

While upholding the federal gun ban for domestic abusers, the Supreme Court attempts to clarify Bruen in United States v. Rahimi. The court holds that modern gun laws should align with the “principles” of the nation’s history of firearm regulation.