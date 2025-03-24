Get answers to your questions about gun violence delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly newsletter:

Seven years ago, we introduced a series called Ask The Trace that solicited your questions about guns. Submissions poured in, allowing us to tackle topics big and small:

How many guns are circulating in the U.S.? Are mass shootings contagious? How often are handguns and rifles used for self-defense? Do gun buybacks work? How often do road rage shootings occur? Are most mass shootings perpetrated with AR-15s?

The Trace was launched nearly a decade ago to fill the information gap around gun violence and policy. That mission is as vital as ever today. So after a yearlong hiatus, we’ve decided to relaunch Ask The Trace, and we want to hear from you.

Is there something that doesn’t make sense to you when it comes to guns and gun violence in the United States? A statistic that’s been eluding you? Information about why gun violence is more pervasive here than it is in other countries? The history behind our gun laws? A persistent myth that bugs you? Are you a gun owner who thinks there’s something the media’s missed?

Submit your questions using the form below. Our reporters and editors will review them and publish articles exploring the answers.

