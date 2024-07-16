The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, raised questions about assault rifles, access to ammunition, and gun culture. As we learn more details about the shooting on July 13, which left one attendee dead and wounded Trump and three others, here are five stories from The Trace to help make sense of what happened, and where we go from here.

Gun Culture in America

For thousands of Americans, guns have become a part of everyday life. “The Armed Era,” by Jennifer Mascia and Chip Brownlee, shows that as guns have become more prevalent, people have become accustomed to carrying a weapon wherever they go. Carrying guns has become such a regular part of many people’s routines that more folks are heading to the airport without realizing that they have ammunition or loaded weapons with them. More guns are also being found in K-12 schools, where some students have started carrying them in an effort to protect themselves against others. Some states have even allowed school staff to be legally armed as an attempted safety measure. At the same time, a majority of states now allow adults to carry concealed weapons in public — without oversight — helping to normalize the presence of guns. In many states, because of these concealed carry laws, gatherings with many guns present, including political rallies, aren’t surprising.

The Weapon Used in the Assassination Attempt

Like many other mass shooters, the 20-year-old man who opened fire at the Trump rally used an AR-style rifle. “What Is an AR-15 Rifle, Exactly?” by Jennifer Mascia, shows that AR-15’s are popular, with about 1.5 million to 2.5 million produced annually. Originally created for the U.S. military as a lightweight rifle with an expanded ammunition capacity, there are now many different types of AR-15-style rifles. Therefore, it is better to think of the AR-15 as a category of weapon that is highly modifiable and configurable, rather than as a specific model. Many gun owners prefer this type of weapon because it is modular, with components that can be swapped out. Although they are not often used in everyday gun crimes, they have frequently been used in mass shootings. Some states, like Illinois, have banned semiautomatic weapons like AR-15’s. In other states, like Pennsylvania, local municipalities are fighting these bans. The gun lobby has referred to them as “commonly owned firearms,” which the Supreme Court has ruled are constitutionally protected.

Regulating Bullets

“Why Is It Easier to Buy Bullets Than Cold Medicine?” by Jennifer Mascia, reports that a person who is barred from owning firearms cannot own bullets. Even so, stores that sell ammunition are not required to run a federal background check on someone buying them, and there’s no process that tracks their sales. Furthermore, gun owners have started to make — and sell — their own bullets. Only a few states regulate ammunition sales.

When Cities Try to Restrict Guns

With the rise of gun violence across the country, several cities have attempted to enact legislation that regulates firearms. But as cities try to keep their residents safe through their own laws, state law often stops them. “In Much of the Country, Cities Can’t Enact Their Own Gun Laws,” by Jennifer Mascia and Chip Brownlee, shows how “preemption” laws, which exist in a majority of states, prohibit local governments from enacting gun regulations that are stricter than those of the state. The National Rifle Association has encouraged its member states to pass such laws, arguing that states need uniform regulations across their municipalities, and not “a confusing patchwork of gun control laws.” While some cities try to establish new laws to curb gun violence, they are stymied by a fear of getting sued on the basis of preemption.

Does Surviving a Shooting Lead to Change?

As more Americans are touched by gun violence, politicians on all sides of the issue are learning they’re not immune to the crisis. Does surviving a shooting change one’s views, and actions, on trying to address it? In “As More Politicians Lose Friends and Family to Gun Violence, Will It Change How They Govern?,” Agya K. Aning questions whether proximity to gunfire will lead to more gun reform. As the country regroups from the Trump rally shooting, all eyes are on the Republican National Convention and its participants. As of the RNC’s second day, there’s no clear sign of a major shift in light of the assassination attempt.